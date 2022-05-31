Data Center UPS Market Revenue to Surpass $10,096.5 Million by 2030, says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the market research report published by P&S Intelligence, the size of the data center UPS market was $5,729.0 million in 2021, and it is predicted to grow at a 6.5% CAGR during 2021–2030 and reach $10,096.5 million. The major factor responsible for the market growth is the founding of new data centers, as the requirement for data storage is drastically increasing worldwide, majorly to offer big data solutions. As UPS systems guard data centers from power surges and cuts, the need for them is rising.

An abrupt power cut and even voltage fluctuation can disturb the operations of data center, resulting in data loss, corrupted files, and malfunctioning equipment. Business enterprises and industries with high-density cloud computing systems have a high dependence on data centers and cannot afford data loss; therefore, they seek reliability in the power supply, for data protection.

Key Findings of Data Center UPS Market Report

The requirement for up-to-500-kVA UPS systems will advance at the highest CAGR, of around 8%, in the data center UPS market in the coming years. This will be due to their wide use in data centers of small and large organizations to deliver short-term backup energy throughout power outages or fluctuations of the voltage.

The tier III category had the highest revenue, of around $3 billion , in 2021. In the near future, this trend is likely to continue because most data centers are constructed to tier III standards, and they are extensively used by firms of all sizes.

North America had the largest revenue share in the data center UPS market in 2021. This is credited to the presence of major electrical companies, such as Eaton Corporation, ABB Ltd., and Schneider Electric, as well as IT giants, including Google, Microsoft, Facebook, Apple, and Amazon.

The market is majorly driven by the surge in the incidence of power outages and voltage spikes. As per the U.S. Department of Energy, power outage frequency has doubled in the past twenty years. The DoE also mentions that there were more than eight hours of power cuts on average in 2020, which impacted data center operations.

In addition, as per the International Energy Agency, worldwide data center traffic had increased up to four times between 2015 and 2020. Technologies such as IoT, ML, AI, and robotics, produce substantial data, which needs to be stored and handled. This gives rise to the growing investments in the area, especially in the construction of data centers, to offer cloud services.

Around 60% of the data center firms globally, such as Digital Realty, Equinix, Coresite, Amazon Web Services, Verizon, and Cyxtera Technologies, are U.S. based. Therefore, the nation is one of the largest data center UPS market investors. Among the data center companies in the U.S., one has more than 235 data centers around the world.

Data Center UPS Market Segmentation Analysis

By UPS Capacity

Up to 500 kVA

500−1,000 kVA

More than 1,000 kVA

By Tier

Tier I and II

Tier III

Tier IV

By End User

Information Technology

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

Energy

Manufacturing

Regional Outlook

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Spain



Italy

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) China



India



Japan



Australia



South Korea

Latin America (LATAM)

(LATAM) Brazil



Mexico

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

and (MEA) Saudi Arabia



South Africa



U.A.E.

