Data Center Solutions Market worth $591.7 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Incorporating edge computing, embracing AI more widely, emphasising sustainability, and fostering hybrid and multi-cloud environments are all key components of the Data Centre Solutions market's future. Other developments include the growing importance of Software-Defined Data Centres (SDDC), containerisation, research into quantum computing, and a persistent focus on disaster recovery, security, and resilience. Expansion of data centres worldwide, demountable infrastructure, automation of IT operations, Internet of Things integration, and a dedication to user-friendly interfaces and automated regulatory compliance are other noteworthy aspects of the changing scenery.

The Data Center Solutions Market is expected to grow from USD 338.8 billion in 2023 to USD 591.7 billion by 2028 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.8% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The Data Center Solutions Market is fueled by the surging volume of data, accelerated adoption of cloud and edge computing, and the pervasive influence of technologies like AI and IoT. Opportunities arise from the demand for scalable and secure data management, the growth of hybrid and multi-cloud strategies, and the push towards sustainability. Additionally, factors such as 5G integration and heightened security needs contribute to a dynamic market with ample prospects for innovation and expansion.

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market Size Available For Years 2018–2028 Base Year Considered 2023 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Segments Covered Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Tier Type, Data Center Type, Data Center Size, and Vertical Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies Covered AWS (US), Microsoft (US), Google (US), Equinix (US), Dell (US), Huawei (China), Digital Realty (US), NTT (Japan), KDDI (Japan), HPE (US), CyrusOne (US), China Telecom (China), Cyxtera Technologies (US), GDS Holdings (China), CoreSite (US), and others.

By offering, the hardware segment will hold the largest market size during the forecast period.

The hardware segment involves physical components that constitute a data center's foundation, including servers, storage systems, networking equipment, and power and cooling infrastructure. Servers serve as the computational backbone, while storage systems house and manage data. Networking equipment facilitates communication between different components, and power and cooling solutions ensure efficient and reliable operation. Hardware offerings are characterized by continuous advancements in performance, energy efficiency, and scalability to meet the evolving demands of modern data centers. Data centers are increasingly adopting specialized hardware accelerators, such as GPUs for parallel processing and AI workloads, FPGAs (Field-Programmable Gate Arrays), and other accelerators designed to optimize performance for specific applications and tasks. The hardware segment has seen the emergence of modular and converged infrastructure solutions. These pre-integrated systems offer simplified deployment, scalability, and ease of management, providing a more streamlined approach to building and expanding data center infrastructure.

By data center size, the mid-sized data center segment holds the second-largest market share during the forecast period.

Data centers considered mid-sized have an area ranging from 10,000 to 25,000 square feet. Both enterprises and cloud service providers use these types of data centers, and they are known for their ability to handle large amounts of computing power. Due to their operational costs and the need for energy efficiency, these data centers have tight constraints. To optimize the use of servers, mid-sized data centers have a high use of virtualized environments, and efficient allocation of data center resources is required. To facilitate high performance, efficient design, and easy deployment, these data centers are increasingly adopting data center transformation services. Organizations that have outgrown small data centers but do not require the extensive capacity of large data centers often opt for mid-sized facilities to meet their specific scaling requirements. Mid-sized data centers also offer a cost-effective solution for organizations seeking to expand their IT infrastructure without overspending. They have redundancy and high availability features, ensuring business continuity and minimizing the risk of downtime due to equipment failure or maintenance.

By region, Asia Pacific will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Data Center Solutions Market in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region is experiencing robust growth, driven by the rapid digitalization of economies, the proliferation of cloud services, and the increasing adoption of emerging technologies. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and Singapore are witnessing a surge in demand for data center infrastructure to support the expanding digital ecosystem. With the rise of e-commerce, IoT applications, and data-driven businesses, there is a pressing need for scalable and efficient data storage and processing facilities. The region's data center market is also influenced by the deployment of 5G networks, fueling demand for edge computing and low-latency data processing.

Top Key Companies in Data Center Solutions Market:

Some of the key players operating in the Data Center Solutions Market are – AWS (US), Microsoft (US), Google (US), Equinix (US), Dell (US), Huawei (China), Digital Realty (US), NTT (Japan), KDDI (Japan), and HPE (US).

Recent Developments:

In December 2023 , Equinix revealed its intentions to extend its backing for advanced liquid cooling technologies, including direct-to-chip solutions, to over 100 International Business Exchange (IBX) data centers across more than 45 cities globally. This initiative builds upon Equinix's current provision that facilitates liquid-to-air cooling, incorporating in-rack heat exchangers in nearly all IBX facilities. The expansion aims to empower a broader spectrum of businesses to leverage high-performance cooling technologies suitable for robust, high-density hardware crucial for compute-intensive workloads such as Artificial Intelligence (AI).

, Equinix revealed its intentions to extend its backing for advanced liquid cooling technologies, including direct-to-chip solutions, to over 100 International Business Exchange (IBX) data centers across more than 45 cities globally. This initiative builds upon Equinix's current provision that facilitates liquid-to-air cooling, incorporating in-rack heat exchangers in nearly all IBX facilities. The expansion aims to empower a broader spectrum of businesses to leverage high-performance cooling technologies suitable for robust, high-density hardware crucial for compute-intensive workloads such as Artificial Intelligence (AI). In November 2023 , DXC Technology and AWS are expanding their collaboration to accelerate customers' transition to modern, cloud-centric it. The partnership aims to facilitate the migration from aging data center facilities to agile, secure, and sustainable cloud solutions provided by AWS, driving down operating costs for DXC and its customers. Additionally, DXC plans to divest some of its current data centers to interested parties.

, DXC Technology and AWS are expanding their collaboration to accelerate customers' transition to modern, cloud-centric it. The partnership aims to facilitate the migration from aging data center facilities to agile, secure, and sustainable cloud solutions provided by AWS, driving down operating costs for DXC and its customers. Additionally, DXC plans to divest some of its current data centers to interested parties. In November 2023 , Microsoft announced that it is increasing its presence in Canada by establishing several new data centers in Quebec . The company recently revealed its plan to invest $500 million in expanding its cloud computing and artificial intelligence infrastructure in Quebec over the next two years.

, Microsoft announced that it is increasing its presence in by establishing several new data centers in . The company recently revealed its plan to invest in expanding its cloud computing and artificial intelligence infrastructure in over the next two years. In November 2023 , Google announced the building of its Teros data center project in Uruguay . The company has officially submitted applications for the required environmental permits for the development.

, Google announced the building of its Teros data center project in . The company has officially submitted applications for the required environmental permits for the development. In October 2023 , Telehouse initiated construction for a second data center at its TH3 Paris Magny campus in France . This development aligns with Telehouse's strategic initiative to bolster European and national digital sovereignty. By enhancing hosting and connectivity capabilities at its existing European sites, the company aims to attract global Internet traffic to European grounds.

, Telehouse initiated construction for a second data center at its TH3 campus in . This development aligns with Telehouse's strategic initiative to bolster European and national digital sovereignty. By enhancing hosting and connectivity capabilities at its existing European sites, the company aims to attract global Internet traffic to European grounds. In August 2023 , Digital Realty introduced high-density colocation services on its global data center platform, PlatformDIGITAL. Featuring infrastructure configurations designed for high-performance computing (HPC), these services empower businesses to address challenges related to the rapid growth of unstructured data and leverage artificial intelligence (AI) with enhanced processing capabilities.

, Digital Realty introduced high-density colocation services on its global data center platform, PlatformDIGITAL. Featuring infrastructure configurations designed for high-performance computing (HPC), these services empower businesses to address challenges related to the rapid growth of unstructured data and leverage artificial intelligence (AI) with enhanced processing capabilities. In June 2023 , Equinix revealed notable improvements to Equinix Fabric, including introducing virtual connections to cloud service providers at 25 and 50 gigabits per second (Gbps). These enhancements enable businesses to easily handle more extensive workloads, such as data-intensive AI training models or establishing scalable enterprise networks, by swiftly and seamlessly provisioning virtual connections to major cloud platforms.

, Equinix revealed notable improvements to Equinix Fabric, including introducing virtual connections to cloud service providers at 25 and 50 gigabits per second (Gbps). These enhancements enable businesses to easily handle more extensive workloads, such as data-intensive AI training models or establishing scalable enterprise networks, by swiftly and seamlessly provisioning virtual connections to major cloud platforms. In June 2023 , AWS is increasing its investment in Ohio data center operations, with plans to spend around $7.8 billion for expansion by 2030.

, AWS is increasing its investment in data center operations, with plans to spend around for expansion by 2030. In June 2023 , NTT unveiled its most recent hyperscale data center campus, Chennai 2. Additionally, it introduced its subsea cable system, MIST, to the city. The Chennai 2 campus, situated in Ambattur and spanning 6 acres, represented a pioneering project with a planned total capacity of 34.8 MW for critical IT load across two data center buildings.

, NTT unveiled its most recent hyperscale data center campus, 2. Additionally, it introduced its subsea cable system, MIST, to the city. The 2 campus, situated in Ambattur and spanning 6 acres, represented a pioneering project with a planned total capacity of 34.8 MW for critical IT load across two data center buildings. In May 2023 , Wipro announced that its FullStride Cloud Studio partnered with Google Cloud's Rapid Migration Program (RaMP) to help clients fast-track their journey to the cloud and pursue a migration strategy anchored in business outcomes.

, Wipro announced that its FullStride Cloud Studio partnered with Google Cloud's Rapid Migration Program (RaMP) to help clients fast-track their journey to the cloud and pursue a migration strategy anchored in business outcomes. In March 2023 , NYIIX, operated by TELEHOUSE America (a KDDI Group company), launched a neutral Point of Presence (PoP) at Equinix, Inc., expanding Internet peering options in the New York Metropolitan Area. Equinix customers at their NY2 International Business Exchange (IBX) data center and connected facilities within the Secaucus campus, including NY4, 5, 6, and 7, can now access NYIIX peering services.

, NYIIX, operated by TELEHOUSE America (a KDDI Group company), launched a neutral Point of Presence (PoP) at Equinix, Inc., expanding Internet peering options in the Metropolitan Area. Equinix customers at their NY2 International Business Exchange (IBX) data center and connected facilities within the Secaucus campus, including NY4, 5, 6, and 7, can now access NYIIX peering services. In February 2023 , Microsoft and SAP partnered to launch RISE with SAP on Microsoft's hyperscale cloud data center region in Qatar . SAP customers in Qatar can now host RISE with SAP on Microsoft Azure, expanding the opportunities for building a cloud-first economy in Qatar , the GCC, and the MENA region.

, Microsoft and SAP partnered to launch RISE with SAP on Microsoft's hyperscale cloud data center region in . SAP customers in can now host RISE with SAP on Microsoft Azure, expanding the opportunities for building a cloud-first economy in , the GCC, and the MENA region. In January 2023 , Google entered into a long-term lease agreement for a data center spanning approximately 381,000 square feet in Navi Mumbai, Idia. This strategic move is part of Google's expansion of its cloud infrastructure in India , addressing the increasing demand in one of its key growth markets.

Data Center Solutions Market Advantages:

Organisations may effectively increase or contract their computer capabilities in response to demand thanks to the scalable architecture that data centre solutions offer. Cost-effectiveness and appropriate resource utilisation are guaranteed by this scalability.

High availability and dependability are guaranteed by the redundancy and failover measures incorporated into data centre technologies. This improves business continuity, reduces downtime, and protects against data loss.

Advanced cooling technologies, effective power distribution, and hardware optimisations are all part of data centre solutions that prioritise energy saving. Lower power consumption and a smaller environmental effect result from this.

Security features like encryption, access controls, and compliance adherence are given top priority in data centre solutions. These features assist companies in adhering to regulations and safeguard confidential information from unwanted access.

The time required for resource provisioning and configuration is decreased by virtualization and automation, which allow for the flexible deployment of services and applications. Faster reaction to shifting company needs is made possible by this adaptability.

Administrators have a unified picture of the data centre infrastructure thanks to centralised management tools. This makes it possible to efficiently manage resources, monitor them, and troubleshoot them from a single dashboard.

Organisations can effortlessly combine cloud services with on-premises infrastructure thanks to data centre technologies that support hybrid and multi-cloud architectures. Because of its adaptability, a hybrid IT infrastructure can be created to meet unique company needs.

Report Objectives

To define, describe, and forecast the global Data Center Solutions Market based on offerings, data center type, data center size, verticals, and region

To provide detailed information about the major factors (drivers, opportunities, restraints, and challenges) influencing the growth of the Data Center Solutions Market

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Data Center Solutions Market

To forecast the market size concerning five central regions—North America, Europe , Asia Pacific , the Middle East & Africa , and Latin America

, , the & , and To analyze the subsegments of the market concerning individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To profile the key players of the Data Center Solutions Market and comprehensively analyze their market size and core competencies

To track and analyze competitive developments in the global Data Center Solutions Market, such as product enhancements, product launches, acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2297424/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg