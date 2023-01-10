Data Center Robotics Market to Reach $56 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 20% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The advancement of smart data centers through robotic process automation and an increase in the adoption of data center services drive the global data center robotics market growth.

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Data Center Robotics Market by Component (Hardware, Software, Service), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), by Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Education, IT and Telecom, Real Estate, Government, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global data center robotics industry generated $9.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $56 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 20% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Download Free Sample Report at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/32216

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

The advancement of smart data centers through robotic process automation and an increase in the adoption of data center services boost the growth of the global data center robotics market. However, an increase in security concerns of data center robotics and a lack of technical proficiency and awareness hamper the global market growth. On the other hand, an increase in the adoption of robotics, AI, ML, and IoT technologies by various end users presents new growth opportunities for the global market in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

The data center robotics market was positively impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, owing to the integration of advanced technologies such as AI and big data in data centers which helped organizations to improve various aspects such as perception, reasoning, learning, and problem-solving for detecting and predicting risks.

The presence of data centers is helping in the economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic. Economic benefits include new avenues for automation of various processes through cloud adoption by deploying advanced technologies.

Moreover, data centers help in scaling business resources as per necessity, which saves infrastructure and operational costs.

The hardware segment to maintain its lion's share during the forecast period

Based on component, the hardware segment was the largest market in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global data center robotics market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period, as it provides secure and high-performance computing. However, the service segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 21.8% from 2022 to 2031, as it reduces time and costs associated with optimizing systems.

The large enterprises segment to dominate during the forecast period

Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment was the largest market in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global data center robotics market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period, as more number of large enterprises are adopting robotic technology to protect all their infrastructures. However, the SMEs segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 21.0% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the increase in adoption of cloud computing by SMEs in the past few years.

North America to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period

Based on region, North America was the largest market in 2021, capturing half of the global data center robotics market, and is expected to maintain its leadership during the forecast period. The demand for data center robotics is growing in North America owing to a surge in the demand for RPA, IoT technology, and faster network accessibility. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 22.7% during the forecast period¸ owing to a rise in the adoption of data center robotic solutions in the region for various benefits such as ease of implementation, centralization of customer support, and increase in customer services such as order management and network inventory management.

Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/32216

Leading Market Players

ABB Ltd.

BMC Software, Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

ConnectWise LLC

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

NTT Communications

Siemens

Rockwell automation inc.

The report analyzes these key players of the global data center robotics market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

Buy this Report at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/7e854aa050f1c3202d805606a456268a

Trending Reports in ICT & Media Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Data Exfiltration Techniques Market Expected to Reach $217.5 Billion by 2031

Synthetic Data Generation Market Expected to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2031

Green Data Center Market Expected to Reach $303.9 Billion by 2031

Data Center Power Market Expected to Reach $24 Billion by 2031

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/information-and-communication-technology-and-media

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research