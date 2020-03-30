Data Center Rack Market Worth $5.9 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a market research report "Data Center Rack Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Rack Type (Open Frame and Cabinets), Rack Height, Rack Width, Data Center Size (Small and Mid-sized Data Centers and Large Data Centers), Vertical, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Data Center Rack Market is expected to grow from USD 3.8 billion in 2020 to USD 5.9 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.4% during the forecast period. Factors driving the growth of the Data Center Rack Market include the increasing deployments in data center colocation facilities and increasing server density.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Data Center Rack Market"

108 – Tables

41 – Figures

147 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=210971325

Based on component, the solutions segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

As more organizations are building their own data centers to meet precise performance and cost objectives, the need for flexible racks and cabinets to accommodate this equipment will continue to increase. The current IT infrastructure is unable to cater to the rising data demands of end users. There is a dire need for flexible and efficient infrastructure to support modern data center performance demands. Data center racks and enclosures enable managers to store, cool, power, manage, and secure critical IT equipment.

Based on rack type, the cabinets segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

Rack cabinets offer security, better cooling flexibility, and data center equipment protection from harsh environments and conditions. They focus on cooling, power distribution, cable management, and environmental monitoring, thereby providing a reliable rack-mounting environment for mission-critical equipment to function effectively. Rack cabinets are expensive and are generally preferred by organizations that require added security.

Based on rack width, the 19 inch segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

19 inch racks enable optimal airflow and cable management that can easily support future data center changes. These racks are mostly used for housing servers in data center facilities. 19 inch racks are the most commonly used for housing data center equipment. 19 inch racks offer the required flexibility and can be easily integrated into individual rack zones.

Based on region, North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

North America is expected to contribute to the market, in terms of revenue during the forecast period, by the virtue of being a technologically advanced region, having high number of early adopters, and the presence of major market players. Moreover, this region has the largest cloud services, which is expected to cause an increase in investments related to the technological development of the existing infrastructure, contributing to the growth in the number of data center facilities. The region is also experiencing a high demand for data center rack solutions specifically designed for colocation facilities owing to the presence of large number of colocation facilities in this region.

Speak to Analyst:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=210971325

Market Players:

The Data Center Rack Market comprises major providers, such as Eaton (Ireland), Rittal (Germany), HPE (US), IBM (US), Cisco (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Dell (US), Schneider Electric (France), Vertiv (US), AGC Networks (India), Legrand (France), Oracle (US), Belden (US), nVent (UK), Panduit (US), Great Lakes Data Racks & Cabinets(US), Tripp Lite (US), IMS Engineered Products (US), Rahi Systems (US), and Chatsworth Products (US). The study includes the in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the Data Center Rack Market with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Data Center and Networking Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Data Center Rack Server Market by Form Factor (1U, 2U, and 4U), Service, Tier Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3, and Tier 4), Data Center Type (Mid-Sized, Enterprise, and Large Data Centers), Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/data-center-rack-server-market-53332315.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Sanjay Gupta

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

MarketsandMarkets™ Blog: https://mnmblog.org/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/data-center-rack-server-market.asp

Content Source : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/data-center-rack.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets