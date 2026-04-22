Data Center Monitoring Sensor Market to Reach USD 2,840 Million by 2031, Growing at 9.9% CAGR | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

What is the Market Size of Data Center Monitoring Sensor?

The global market for Data Center Monitoring Sensor was valued at USD 1505 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 2840 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period.

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What are the key factors driving the growth of the Data center monitoring sensor market?

The data center monitoring sensor market is expanding because operators now treat environmental visibility as a core requirement for uptime protection, energy discipline, asset reliability, and workload continuity.

As rack density rises and facility conditions become less forgiving, operators need deeper sensing coverage across airflow paths, thermal zones, humidity bands, pressure conditions, and contamination-sensitive areas.

Sensor deployment is no longer limited to fault detection; it is increasingly tied to preventive maintenance, thermal balancing, cooling efficiency, compliance readiness, and service-level assurance.

Growth is also being reinforced by the shift toward distributed monitoring architectures, enabling operators to manage larger footprints, mixed infrastructure environments, and more demanding compute loads without relying on manual inspection.

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TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE DATA CENTER MONITORING SENSOR MARKET:

Humidity sensors are driving market growth by helping operators maintain environmental stability around servers, networking hardware, power systems, and cooling infrastructure. Excess moisture can increase corrosion risk and reduce equipment reliability, while overly dry conditions can raise electrostatic discharge concerns that threaten sensitive electronics. This makes humidity sensing essential for maintaining a narrow and reliable operating envelope across white space, containment zones, battery rooms, and supporting infrastructure areas. Demand is increasing because operators want continuous visibility rather than periodic checks, especially in facilities where cooling modes, seasonal shifts, and airflow variations can create uneven moisture conditions that affect uptime, maintenance planning, and equipment life.

Temperature sensors remain central to market expansion because thermal awareness sits at the heart of data center performance, cooling efficiency, and risk control. Operators depend on dense temperature sensing to detect hotspots, validate airflow design, support rack-level cooling decisions, and protect high-value equipment from performance degradation. As facilities become more power intensive, thermal conditions can shift rapidly across aisles, cabinets, and equipment layers, making broad and precise temperature coverage more important than ever. This is pushing stronger adoption across both retrofit and new-build environments. Temperature sensors also support better cooling optimization, which makes them valuable not only for protection purposes but also for improving energy discipline and reducing avoidable operational strain.

Hyperscale data centers are accelerating demand for monitoring sensors because their scale, density, and operational complexity require highly granular environmental intelligence. These facilities operate across vast server halls, tightly managed airflow systems, and demanding uptime expectations, which leaves little room for blind spots in thermal or environmental conditions. Operators in hyperscale environments need sensors that support centralized oversight while still capturing localized changes at the rack and zone level. This requirement is expanding deployment across temperature, humidity, pressure, and gas monitoring layers. Market growth is also being driven by the need to manage energy efficiency, cooling consistency, predictive maintenance, and fast incident response in environments where even minor environmental deviations can cascade into large operational consequences.

Rising rack density is one of the strongest forces supporting sensor demand because compact compute environments generate concentrated heat loads that must be monitored continuously. As facilities push more processing capability into smaller spaces, environmental margins tighten and temperature variation becomes harder to manage through static design alone. This creates sustained demand for sensors that can track conditions at finer levels across aisles, cabinets, and equipment zones. Operators increasingly rely on this visibility to identify imbalances early, protect critical assets, and prevent localized stress from spreading into larger cooling or performance issues. Sensor adoption therefore rises as density management becomes a daily operational priority rather than a periodic engineering concern.

Cooling systems are under growing pressure to perform with greater precision, and that is directly strengthening the role of environmental sensors across data center infrastructure. Operators want to reduce waste, avoid overcooling, and align cooling output more closely with real operating conditions. This requires dependable data from distributed sensor networks that can reveal temperature drift, humidity imbalance, airflow inconsistency, and pressure variation in real time. As cooling strategies become more targeted, sensors move from being passive monitoring tools to active inputs for operational decision-making. The market benefits because better sensing allows operators to fine-tune facility performance, improve energy discipline, and maintain stable environmental conditions without sacrificing resilience or equipment protection.

Data center customers expect uninterrupted service, which is making environmental sensing more critical across every class of facility. Operators are under constant pressure to detect risks before they become failures, especially when even a brief disruption can affect enterprise workloads, colocation commitments, cloud services, or latency-sensitive applications. Sensors help expose abnormal changes in heat, moisture, air pressure, and air quality before they damage equipment or destabilize facility performance. This preventive role is a major market driver because operators increasingly prefer continuous alert-driven oversight over reactive troubleshooting. As uptime expectations become stricter, sensor networks are being treated as essential infrastructure that supports risk containment, faster intervention, and stronger operational confidence.

AI-oriented data center environments are increasing demand for advanced monitoring because these facilities place heavier thermal and operational stress on infrastructure. High-intensity compute clusters can create more volatile heat patterns and narrower environmental tolerance bands, which raises the value of accurate and continuous sensing. Operators need better visibility into localized conditions so they can protect expensive hardware, maintain workload stability, and avoid performance disruption caused by environmental imbalance. This trend is expanding the use of temperature, humidity, pressure, and gas sensors across high-load zones. Market growth is therefore being reinforced by the need to support denser and more demanding computing environments where environmental control is directly tied to infrastructure reliability and sustained processing performance.

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What are the major segment types in the Data Center Monitoring Sensor Market?

Temperature Sensor

Humidity Sensor

Pressure Sensor

Gas Sensor

What are the major function in the Data Center Monitoring Sensor Market?

Environmental Sensors

Security Sensors

IT Infrastructure Sensors

What are the major application in the Data Center Monitoring Sensor Market?

Enterprise Data Center

Colocation Data Center

Hyperscale Data Center

Key Players in the Data Center Monitoring Sensor Market:

Schneider Electric

Vertiv

Siemens AG

ABB Ltd

Honeywell

Raritan

AKCP

Sensaphone

Tripp Lite

Ubiquiti Networks

Monnit Co

Server Technology

Environmental Monitoring Systems (EMS)

Geist

Optris

Data Aire

Packet Power

Gova Group

Rapild

Ningbo KELI

Which region dominates the Data Center Monitoring Sensor Market?

North America remains a strong market because large-scale digital infrastructure, colocation concentration, and continued workload expansion sustain demand for dense environmental monitoring. Asia-Pacific is emerging as a particularly strong growth region due to hyperscale buildouts, expanding AI infrastructure, and rising investment in capacity across major digital economies.

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What are some related markets to the Data Center Monitoring Sensor?

Data Center Real-time Monitoring System Market was valued at USD 1754 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 3311 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.

Microgrid Energy Management System (EMS) for Data Center Market was valued at USD 345 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 619 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

Water Leak Detection System For Server Rooms and Data Center Market was valued at USD 71.2 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 109 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Data Center Water Leak Detector Market was valued at USD 188 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 251 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

Monitoring Data Logger Market was valued at USD 1291 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 2140 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

Dry Contact Sensor Market was valued at USD 254 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 348 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

Portable Odor Sensor Market was valued at USD 46.6 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 65.6 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

Water Detection Puck Sensor Market was valued at USD 363 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 573 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

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