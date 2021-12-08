Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 251 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

08 Dec, 2021, 18:00 GMT
CHICAGO, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this data center market report.
The data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.58% during the period 2020−2026.
Key Insights:
- In data centers, the top of rack switches comprising 10/25 GbE ports will continue to grow at ToR, and the growing network traffic will increase the penetration of 25/40/100 GbE ports in the aggregation layer and 100/200/400 GbE in hyperscale facilities.
- In terms of UPS systems, the adoption of VRLA batteries will continue to dominate the market; the market share of lithium-ion types will also grow significantly.
- The government interest to promote data center investments through land for development, reducing electricity tariff, and renewable energy procurement will drive the market during the forecast period.
- China, India, and some Southeast Asian countries are attracting new entrants in hyperscale data center investments. These countries will be a major boost to the market in the upcoming years.
- Mega data center projects are facing difficult-to-get approvals in the use of water to cool down facilities. This is prompting operators and vendors to collaborate and develop systems that can save up to 50% of water consumption in data centers.
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Investment | 2020−2026
- Market Size & Forecast by Area | 2020−2026
- Market Size & Forecast by Power Capacity | 2020−2026
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by infrastructure, IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling technique, general construction, tier standards, and geography
- Competitive Landscape – 6 key data center critical (IT) infrastructure providers, 8 key data center support infrastructure providers, 7 key data center contractors, 10 key data center investors, 15 other prominent critical (IT) infrastructure providers, 18 other prominent data center support infrastructure providers, 23 other prominent data center contractors, and 20 other prominent data center investors
By Infrastructure
- IT
- Electrical
- Mechanical
- General Construction
By IT Infrastructure
- Servers
- Storage
- Network
By Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches and Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructures
By Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Dry Coolers, & Condensers
- Other Cooling Units
- Racks
- Others Mechanical Infrastructure
By Cooling Technique
- Air-based Cooling Technique
- Liquid-based Cooling Technique
By General Construction
- Core and Shell Development
- Installation and Commissioning Services
- Engineering and Building Designs
- Physical Security
- DCIM/BMS
By Tier Standards
- Tier I &II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Other Countries
- Western Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Netherlands
- Ireland
- Other Countries
- Nordic
- Denmark
- Iceland & Finland
- Norway
- Sweden
- Central & Eastern Europe
- Russia & Czech Republic
- Poland & Austria
- Other Central and Eastern Countries
- Middle East
- GCC
- Other Middle Eastern Countries
- Africa
- South Africa
- Kenya
- Other African Countries
- APAC
- China & Hong Kong
- Australia & New Zealand
- India
- Japan
- Rest of APAC
- Southeast Asia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Other South-Eastern Countries
Data Center Market – Opportunity Assessment
Edge data centers have grown in importance, aided by the emergence of 5G networks worldwide. The US, China, South Korea, Finland, and Japan commenced 5G initiatives in their countries. In addition, Reliance Jio in India partnered with Qualcomm Technologies to deploy their 5G network infrastructure and services, expected to be in service in 2021. EdgeMicro that provides edge colocation and deploys hundreds of network-neutral, modular data centers, has launched micro data centers in multiple locations of the US. The recent trends in adopting renewable power sources among global and local data center colocation suppliers such as Equinix and Digital Realty is gaining high momentum in the global market. In 2020, Huawei launched an AI-powered modular data center and use of SmartLi UPS with lithium-ion batteries. In addition, NVIDIA launched the "data center in a box," which is implemented with artificial intelligence.
Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:
- AI Promotes Liquid Immersion & Direct-To-Chip Cooling Adoption
- Innovative UPS Battery Technology
- Increasing Adoption of Hyperconverged & Converged Infrastructure Platforms
- Rising of Colocation Investment
Data Center Market – Vendor Landscape
HPE is the leading vendor in the market with a share of around 16%, closely followed by Dell Technologies. The growth in revenues among branded vendors, profits have risen even among ODM infrastructure providers in 2020. This aids the development of data centers and expansions of cloud regions by hyperscale data center operators. The demand for converged and hyperconverged solutions also experienced strong growth in the market. HPE is the leading vendor in the server market, and the company witnessed a strong demand for its mission-critical server product portfolio. Fujitsu and NEC are major competitors in the Japanese server market. Atos is continuing to experience strong demand for its infrastructure solutions in the European markets as well as in the Asian market. Players are offerings technologies such as cloud, big data, artificial intelligence, and IoT-based application workloads. However, to gain market share, vendors should target enterprises in the APAC and MEA regions.
Key Data Center Critical (IT) Infrastructure Providers
- Cisco
- Dell Technologies
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
- Huawei
- IBM
- Inspur Group
Key Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Eaton
- Rittal
- Schneider Electric
- STULZ
- Vertiv
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
Key Data Center Contractors
- AECOM
- Bouygues
- DPR Construction
- Holder Construction
- Jacobs Engineering
- Mercury Engineering
- M+W Group
Key Data Center Investors
- Apple
- Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- CyrusOne
- Digital Realty
- Equinix
- GDS Holdings
- Microsoft
- NTT Communications
Other Prominent Critical (IT) Infrastructure Providers
- Arista
- Atos
- Broadcom
- Extreme Networks
- Hitachi Vantara
- Inventec
- Juniper
- Lenovo
- NEC
- NetApp
- Oracle
- Pure Storage
- Quanta Cloud Technology (Quanta Computer)
- Super Micro Computer
- Wistron (Wiwynn)
Other Prominent Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers
- Airedale Air Conditioning
- Asetek
- Alfa Laval
- Altima Technologies
- Assa Abloy
- Bosch Security Systems
- The Condair Group
- Delta Group
- Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)
- Hitech
- KOHLER (SDMO)
- Legrand
- Nlyte Software
- Rolls Royce Power Systems AG
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Socomec Group
- Trane
- ZincFive
Other Prominent Data Center Contractors
- Arup Group
- Cap Ingelec
- Corgan
- CSF Group
- Faithful+Gould
- Fluor Corporation
- Fortis Construction
- Gensler
- Gilbane Building CO.
- HDR Architecture
- ISG
- Jones Engineering
- Kirby Group
- KKR Investment Group (Aceco TI SA)
- Larsen & Toubro (L&T)
- Linesight
- Mace Group
- Morrison Hershfield
- Mortenson Construction
- Red-Engineering
- Structure Tone
- Syska Hennessy Group
- Winthrop
Other Prominent Data Center Investors
- 21VIANET (Century Internet Data Center)
- Africa Data Centres
- Canberra Data Centres
- Cologix (COLO-D)
- Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS)
- Compass Data Centers (Root Data Center)
- COPT Data Center Solutions
- CoreSite Realty
- Etisalat Group
- Global Switch
- Keppel DC
- NEXTDC
- QTS Realty Trust
- Scala Data Centers
- Shanghai Athub
- ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC)
- Tenglong Holdings Group (Tamron)
- Teraco Data Environments
- Turkcell
- Vantage Data Center
Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.
