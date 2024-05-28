Data Center Investments Soar: 200% Rise Since 2016 and Projected 89% Increase by 2028

USA News Group Commentary

Issued on behalf of Avant Technologies Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2016, investment in data centre infrastructure has risen 200%, with a further 89% increase expected by 2028 as more opportunities emerge with the rise of artificial intelligence (AI). According to Jones Lang LaSalle Inc.'s CEO Christian Ulbrich, data centers are "the hottest asset class at the moment." Analysts at Technavio are projecting the global data center market to record an additional US$329.82 billion in growth at a CAGR of 12.73% through 2027. Capitalizing on the opportunity are several players recently announcing developments regarding their involvement in the data centers sector, including

Avant Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD), Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: DLR), and Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQIX).

As an early pioneer in generative AI, Avant Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) continues to enhance its flagship asset, Avant AITM, a sophisticated machine and deep learning AI system designed for versatility and customization across various industries and applications. Recently, Avant announced plans to equip its AI-managed data center, currently in development, with High-Performance Computing (HPC) systems. According to IBM, HPC technology utilizes clusters of powerful processors working in parallel to process massive multi-dimensional data sets and solve complex problems at exceptionally high speeds.

"The rise of AI is revolutionizing industries, and Avant Technologies is committed to being at the forefront of this transformation," said William Hisey, CEO of Avant. "By building an AI-managed data center with HPC systems, we will gain the computational power and infrastructure required to train and deploy sophisticated AI models, which will ultimately provide even greater value to our customers."

The new data center will leverage AI-driven management technology to optimize resource allocation and enhance efficiency in all aspects of data center operations. Avant will meticulously design its HPC infrastructure to meet the demands of AI workloads, selecting high-performance CPUs and GPUs (or TPUs) specifically suited for deep learning tasks. This cutting-edge facility will enable Avant to accelerate AI advancements, delivering innovative solutions to clients by improving data center efficiency and empowering them with exceptional AI capabilities.

Additionally, Avant will implement a high-speed network to ensure efficient data transfer and select a scalable storage solution to manage the large datasets necessary for training and utilizing AI models. The HPC systems will prioritize security, incorporating robust measures to protect sensitive data and create a secure environment for AI deployment. Furthermore, the data center will integrate energy-efficient technologies and sustainable design practices, reflecting Avant's commitment to environmental responsibility.

Avant Technologies also recently announced plans to implement AI-empowered Zero Trust Architecture (ZTA) across its data center operations. Additionally, the company has expanded its AvantAI™ platform to include intelligent, proactive monitoring and management for data centers.

Over the past few weeks Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has collectively committed to investing $20 billion into new data centers for its subsidiary Amazon Web Services (AWS). The first to be announced was an $11-billion data center to be built in Indiana, with another $9 billion set to accelerate cloud-infrastructure in Singapore. The moves fall in line with Amazon CEO Andy Jassy's projection that 85% of IT spending will remain on premises, in the race for Gen AI supremacy.

Amazon also recently announced an extension on its partnership between AWS and CrowdStrike to unify cybersecurity protection on its CrowdStrike Falcon platform. As per the agreement, Amazon is replacing a variety of cloud point products with Falcon Cloud Security, is using Falcon Next-Gen SIEM to secure big data logging and is deploying Identity Threat Detection and Response to prevent identity-based attacks.

"CrowdStrike and AWS have a deep history of working together to secure the most innovative companies in the world," said CJ Moses, Chief Information Security Officer and Vice President of Security Engineering at Amazon. "Amazon uses CrowdStrike to provide visibility, detection, and response across our businesses in order to protect the cloud, infrastructure, and services for our customers. This is part of our shared mission to help all organizations build, operate, and secure their business."

In a move to shore-up its market position as a designer, builder, and operator of next-generation digital infrastructure designed for High-Performance Computing ("HPC") applications, Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD) recently announced the appointment of industry veteran Todd Gale as its new Chief Development Officer. The announcement came just one month after the company announced it had issued a $50 million unsecured convertible debenture to advance its HPC Data Center Project in Ellendale, North Dakota.

"We intend to use the net proceeds from the private financing, supplemented by the proceeds from our announced sale of the Garden City facility, to finance substantial advancements in our construction phase of the HPC data center in Ellendale, North Dakota," said David Rench, CFO of Applied Digital. "Concurrently, we continue negotiating our project-level financing to ensure timely project completion and fulfillment of our contractual obligations."

Applied Digital intends to utilize chipmaking giant NVIDIA's new Blackwell platform into its cloud offerings. The company's next-generation data center campuses are specifically designed to host HPC/AI applications, offering more cost-effective and efficient alternatives to traditional data centers.

In Japan, Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: DLR) recently announced the expansion of its NRT Campus, by commencing construction of its third data center to support AI. Upon completion of the site in late 2025, the campus's capacity will rise to 104MW, with the intention of meeting rising demand for next-generation infrastructure, and seamless access to Japan's connected data communities.

"Japan's rapidly increasing demand for AI deployments creates the need for scalable, flexible, and highly connected AI-ready data centers in the Tokyo metropolitan area," said Serene Nah, Managing Director and Head of Asia Pacific, Digital Realty. "We believe NRT14's next-generation data center infrastructure and Digital Realty's connected global open data center platform provide the foundational pillars our customers need to drive innovation in the coming years."

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQIX), another digital infrastructure company, has recently launched a $600 million joint venture with PGIM Real Estate to develop and operate the first xScale data center in the US, situated in California's Silicon Valley. This follows their successful collaboration on the first xScale data center in Australia in 2022, which was part of a similar $575 million joint venture announced in 2021.

Under the terms of the new agreement, PGIM Real Estate will hold an 80% equity interest in the joint venture, while Equinix will retain a 20% equity stake. xScale data centers by Equinix enable hyperscale companies to expand their core deployments within Equinix's IBX data centers, facilitating growth in over 70 global metros through a platform that supports direct interconnections with more than 10,000 customers.

This joint venture complements Equinix's existing hyperscale collaborations in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Americas, significantly enhancing the global xScale data center portfolio. Once completed, this global expansion is set to exceed $8 billion, encompassing more than 35 facilities and providing over 725 megawatts of power capacity.

Source: https://usanewsgroup.com/2023/10/26/unlocking-the-trillion-dollar-ai-market-what-investors-need-to-know/

CONTACT:

USA NEWS GROUP

info@usanewsgroup.com

(604) 265-2873

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. USA News Group is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. ("MIQ"). MIQ has been paid a fee for Avant Technologies Inc. advertising and digital media from the company directly. There may be 3rd parties who may have shares Avant Technologies Inc., and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. The owner/operator of MIQ own shares of Avant Technologies Inc. which were purchased as a part of a private placement. MIQ reserves the right to buy and sell, and will buy and sell shares of Avant Technologies Inc. at any time thereafter without any further notice. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material disseminated by MIQ has been approved by the above mentioned company; this is a paid advertisement, and we own shares of the mentioned company that we will sell, and we also reserve the right to buy shares of the company in the open market, or through further private placements and/or investment vehicles. While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.