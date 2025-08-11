Data Center Cooling Market worth $24.19 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Data Center Cooling Market by Solution (Air Conditioning, Chilling Unit, Cooling Tower, Economizer System, Liquid Cooling System, Control System), Service, Type of Cooling, Data Center Type, End-use Industry, And Region - Global Forecast to 2032", data center cooling market is projected to grow from USD 11.08 billion in 2025 to USD 24.19 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 11.8% during the same period. The industry is driven by the increasing growth of data creation and cloud computing. As more businesses establish themselves on cloud services and adopt newer technologies like AI and Big Data, the processing load and heat generation of data centers increase, necessitating effective cooling solutions to operate optimally.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Data Center Cooling Market"

150 - Tables

100 - Figures

180 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1038

Air conditioning, by solution, is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period.

Air conditioning will be the fastest-growing solution in the data center cooling space due to its proven reliability, scalability, and compatibility with existing infrastructure. With its broad adoption, ease of integration, and continuous energy efficiency improvements, it is the most common solution for handling heat in growing data center facilities.

Maintenance and support, by service, is expected to be the largest market segment during the forecast period.

Service support and maintenance are expected to lead the data center cooling market due to the need for continuous monitoring and regular maintenance to ensure adequate cooling and prevent downtime. As more sophisticated cooling systems are being deployed, there is a need for effective maintenance services to ensure peak performance and meet energy efficiency standards.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1038

Europe is the second-largest data center cooling market.

The world's second-largest data center cooling market is in Europe, where growing data center expansion, energy efficiency, and rigorous environmental concerns make up its hallmarks. All of these shape the attraction of efficient cooling technology, including the huge industry investors, investments in modern cooling equipment, and good temperature conditions in some parts of the region.

Request Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=1038

Key Players

Some of the leading players in this market include Vertiv Group Corp. (US), Green Revolution Cooling, Inc. (US), Submer (Spain), Asperitas (Netherlands), Coolit Systems (Canada), DCX Liquid Cooling Systems (Poland), Iceotope Precision Liquid Cooling (UK), Schneider Electric (France), Johnson Controls (Ireland), Carrier (US), DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd. (Japan), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Rittal GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Midas Immersion Cooling (US), Trane Technologies plc (Ireland), Munters (Sweden), LiquidStack Holding B.V. (US), Chilldyne, Inc. (US), DUG Technology (Australia), LiquidCool Solutions (US), STULZ GMBH (Germany), Delta Power Solutions (Taiwan), Modine Manufacturing Company (US), Boyd (US), Super Micro Computer, Inc. (US), Flex, Inc. (US), Black Box (US), and Alfa Laval (Sweden).

Get access to the latest updates on Data Center Cooling Companies and Data Center Cooling Market Size

Browse Adjacent Market: Equipment Machine and Tooling Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Data Center Liquid Cooling Market - Global Forecast to 2032

Automotive Coatings Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Wood Plastic Composite Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Waterproofing Admixtures Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Ferro Silicon Market - Global Forecast to 2028

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg