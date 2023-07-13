Data Center Cooling Market to Reach USD 12.64 Billion Year-Over-Year by 2028, A USD 65 Billion Opportunity Over the Next 6 Years- Arizton

CHICAGO, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the global data center cooling market will grow at a CAGR of 6.36%.



To Know More, Download the Free Sample Report: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3839

Data Center Cooling Market News Industry Insights

Browse In-Depth TOC of the Data Center Cooling Market

142 - Tables

186 - Charts

478 – Pages

The global data center cooling market is going through a massive growth phase. The rise in demand for AI & ML applications among data center operators has accelerated the demand for cooling systems. A significant increase in self-built data center deployments by hyperscale operators worldwide has propelled the demand for efficient cooling infrastructure.

Around 15% to 25% of overall investments in data center construction are attributed to cooling systems. IT infrastructure and cooling systems are the major power consumers inside data centers. As more data center operators move toward carbon neutrality, innovation is being kept at the forefront while choosing cooling systems that ensure less power consumption, higher efficiency, and lower carbon emissions. Several data center operators have acquired innovative and energy-efficient cooling infrastructure solutions to reduce power consumption by up to 50%. The rise in water consumption and power usage are a few prominent challenges due to the higher rack capacities, which have fueled the demand for efficient cooling systems in the global data center cooling market.

Data Center Cooling Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 12.64 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 8.73 Billion CAGR by Revenue (2022-2028) 6.36 % Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segmentation Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Technique, Tier Standards, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Nordics, Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa, APAC, and Southeast Asia Market Dynamics · District Heating Growth · Big Data & IoT Driving Data Center Investments · Growth In Data Centers Targeting PUE<1.4

Key Insights

Data centers follow cooling standards that dictate the design, adoption, and operation of cooling systems and equipment to ensure optimal cooling. ASHRAE provides industry-standard guidelines and recommendations for installing these cooling systems.

Operators seek cost-effective and sustainable solutions to improve their cooling systems while conserving space and reducing power consumption.

Hybrid liquid cooling, plant-based immersion cooling, waterless cooling, and river water cooling are some of the efficient solutions in the data center cooling market that operators are considering reducing their CAPEX and OPEX.

CRAC and CRAH units dominate the cooling systems market, accounting for around 35% of the overall data center cooling market share. CRAH units are becoming increasingly popular among operators as they operate without a compressor, resulting in higher efficiency and lower power consumption than CRAC units. This makes them an excellent choice for operators looking to incorporate sustainability into their facilities and is expected to drive the market for CRAH units during the forecast period.

Moreover, operators are also focusing on sustainability in immersion cooling systems by using eco-friendly fluids. One is Cargill's NatureCool, a carbon-neutral plant-based fluid that can be used for immersion cooling purposes in data centers and other industrial IT applications.

NatureCool, a carbon-neutral plant-based fluid that can be used for immersion cooling purposes in data centers and other industrial IT applications. In line with this sustainability trend, Nanyang Technological University (NTU Singapore), the National University of Singapore (NUS), and stakeholders in the Singapore data center market have established a test-bed data center facility. The facility aims to develop sustainable and innovative cooling systems for facilities in tropical regions, which will help to reduce the carbon footprint and energy consumption.

Buy the Report Now: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/data-center-cooling-market-2025

Post-Purchase Benefit

1hr of free analyst discussion

10% of customization

Geographical Analysis

The North American market leads the growth in the overall data center industry, with early availability and adoption of innovative technologies and investments from colocation service providers, hyperscale data center operators, enterprises, and government agencies. The region is a key driver and acts as an incumbent for technological innovations in the data center space. The major contributors to market growth in North America include Facebook, Google, Equinix, Digital Realty, Compass Datacenters, Cologix, Vantage Data Centers, NTT Global Data Centers, QTS Realty Trust, CoreSite, CyrusOne, and Switch. North America also leads the global data center cooling market, dominated by the US, followed by Canada, with investments in billions by colocation providers, hyperscale data center operators, enterprises, and government agencies in data center facilities and adopting redundant power backup infrastructure. In 2022, the US accounted for around 25% of the data center investments worldwide regarding the number of facilities and emerged as one of the largest contributors to the global data center power market. Virginia, Texas, and California are the major markets for data center operations, followed by Illinois, Georgia, Nevada, and Oregon. Canada is an upcoming market owing to the accessibility to renewable energy sources and average power costs of around $0.05 per kWh. Ontario is a data center hub in Canada, followed by Montreal, with abundant availability of renewable energy.

Market Vendors

Key Data Center Cooling Infrastructure Vendors

Airedale International Air Conditioning

Rittal

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv

Other Prominent Data Center Cooling Infrastructure Vendors

3M

4ENERGY

Airsys

Alfa Laval

AAON

Aqua Cooling Solutions

Aquila Group

Asetek

Austin Hughes Electronics

Canovate Electronics

Carrier

Chilldyne

Citec International

ClimateWorx

Cooler Master

Condair Group

Coolit Systems

Daikin Applied (Daikin Industries)

Data Aire

DCX (LIQUID COOLING COMPANY)

Degree Controls

Delta Group

ebm-papst

EMICON INNOVATION AND COMFORT

Envicool

FlaktGroup

Fuji Electric

Green Revolution Cooling (GRC),

HiRef

Huawei Technologies

Iceotope

ION

Johnson Controls

Kelvion Holding

KyotoCooling

Legrand

Lennox International

LiquidCool Solutions

LiquidStack

Menerga

Midas Green Technologies

Minkels

Motivair Cooling Solutions

Munters

Nortek Air Solutions

nVent

OceanAire

QCooling

Renovo Zhuhai

Shanghai Shenglin M&E Technology

SPX Cooling Technologies

Stellar Energy

Submer

Swegon Group

SWEP International

Systecon

Trane ( Ingersoll Rand )

) United Metal Products (UMP)

Upsite Technologies

USystems

Vigilant

Wakefield-Vette

Market Segmentation

Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

Cooling Technique

Air-based Cooling Technique

Liquid-based Cooling Technique

Tier Standards

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV

Geography

North America

The US



Canada

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Chile



Colombia



Rest of the Latin American Countries

Western Europe

The UK



Germany



France



Netherlands



Ireland



Switzerland



Italy



Spain



Belgium



Other Western European Countries

Nordics

Sweden



Denmark



Norway



Finland & Iceland

& Central & Eastern Europe

Russia



Poland



Other Central & Eastern European Countries

Middle East

The UAE



Saudi Arabia



Qatar



Israel



Other Middle Eastern Countries

Africa

South Africa



Kenya



Nigeria



Egypt



Other African Countries

APAC

China



Hong Kong



Australia



New Zealand



India



Japan



Taiwan



South Korea



The Rest of APAC

Southeast Asia

Singapore



Indonesia



Malaysia



Thailand



Philippines



Vietnam



Other Southeast Asian Countries

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How big is the data center cooling market?

What is the growth rate of the global data center cooling market?

Which region holds the most significant global data center cooling market share?

What are the key trends in the data center cooling market?

Who are the key vendors in the global data center cooling market?

Click to Get the Detailed TOC: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/data-center-cooling-market-2025?details=tableOfContents

Check Out Some of the Top-Selling Research Reports:

Why Arizton?

100% Customer Satisfaction

Customer Satisfaction 24x7 availability – we are always there when you need us

availability – we are always there when you need us 200+ Fortune 500 Companies trust Arizton's report

Fortune 500 Companies trust Arizton's report 80% of our reports are exclusive and first in the industry

of our reports are exclusive and first in the industry 100% more data and analysis

more data and analysis 1500+ reports published till date

About Us:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Contact Us

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

Mail: enquiry@arizton.com

Contact Us: https://www.arizton.com/contact-us

Blog: https://www.arizton.com/blog

Website: https://www.arizton.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2153507/Data_Center_Cooling_Market.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence