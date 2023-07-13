Data Center Cooling Market to Reach USD 12.64 Billion Year-Over-Year by 2028, A USD 65 Billion Opportunity Over the Next 6 Years- Arizton

13 Jul, 2023, 18:55 BST
CHICAGO, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the global data center cooling market will grow at a CAGR of 6.36%.
To Know More, Download the Free Sample Report: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3839
Browse In-Depth TOC of the Data Center Cooling Market
142 - Tables
186 - Charts
478 – Pages
The global data center cooling market is going through a massive growth phase. The rise in demand for AI & ML applications among data center operators has accelerated the demand for cooling systems. A significant increase in self-built data center deployments by hyperscale operators worldwide has propelled the demand for efficient cooling infrastructure.
Around 15% to 25% of overall investments in data center construction are attributed to cooling systems. IT infrastructure and cooling systems are the major power consumers inside data centers. As more data center operators move toward carbon neutrality, innovation is being kept at the forefront while choosing cooling systems that ensure less power consumption, higher efficiency, and lower carbon emissions. Several data center operators have acquired innovative and energy-efficient cooling infrastructure solutions to reduce power consumption by up to 50%. The rise in water consumption and power usage are a few prominent challenges due to the higher rack capacities, which have fueled the demand for efficient cooling systems in the global data center cooling market.
Data Center Cooling Market Report Scope
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size (2028)
|
USD 12.64 Billion
|
Market Size (2022)
|
USD 8.73 Billion
|
CAGR by Revenue (2022-2028)
|
6.36 %
|
Base Year
|
2022
|
Forecast Year
|
2023-2028
|
Market Segmentation
|
Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Technique, Tier Standards, and Geography
|
Geographic Analysis
|
North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Nordics, Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa, APAC, and Southeast Asia
|
Market Dynamics
|
· District Heating Growth
· Big Data & IoT Driving Data Center Investments
· Growth In Data Centers Targeting PUE<1.4
Key Insights
- Data centers follow cooling standards that dictate the design, adoption, and operation of cooling systems and equipment to ensure optimal cooling. ASHRAE provides industry-standard guidelines and recommendations for installing these cooling systems.
- Operators seek cost-effective and sustainable solutions to improve their cooling systems while conserving space and reducing power consumption.
- Hybrid liquid cooling, plant-based immersion cooling, waterless cooling, and river water cooling are some of the efficient solutions in the data center cooling market that operators are considering reducing their CAPEX and OPEX.
- CRAC and CRAH units dominate the cooling systems market, accounting for around 35% of the overall data center cooling market share. CRAH units are becoming increasingly popular among operators as they operate without a compressor, resulting in higher efficiency and lower power consumption than CRAC units. This makes them an excellent choice for operators looking to incorporate sustainability into their facilities and is expected to drive the market for CRAH units during the forecast period.
- Moreover, operators are also focusing on sustainability in immersion cooling systems by using eco-friendly fluids. One is Cargill's NatureCool, a carbon-neutral plant-based fluid that can be used for immersion cooling purposes in data centers and other industrial IT applications.
- In line with this sustainability trend, Nanyang Technological University (NTU Singapore), the National University of Singapore (NUS), and stakeholders in the Singapore data center market have established a test-bed data center facility. The facility aims to develop sustainable and innovative cooling systems for facilities in tropical regions, which will help to reduce the carbon footprint and energy consumption.
Buy the Report Now: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/data-center-cooling-market-2025
Post-Purchase Benefit
- 1hr of free analyst discussion
- 10% of customization
Geographical Analysis
The North American market leads the growth in the overall data center industry, with early availability and adoption of innovative technologies and investments from colocation service providers, hyperscale data center operators, enterprises, and government agencies. The region is a key driver and acts as an incumbent for technological innovations in the data center space. The major contributors to market growth in North America include Facebook, Google, Equinix, Digital Realty, Compass Datacenters, Cologix, Vantage Data Centers, NTT Global Data Centers, QTS Realty Trust, CoreSite, CyrusOne, and Switch. North America also leads the global data center cooling market, dominated by the US, followed by Canada, with investments in billions by colocation providers, hyperscale data center operators, enterprises, and government agencies in data center facilities and adopting redundant power backup infrastructure. In 2022, the US accounted for around 25% of the data center investments worldwide regarding the number of facilities and emerged as one of the largest contributors to the global data center power market. Virginia, Texas, and California are the major markets for data center operations, followed by Illinois, Georgia, Nevada, and Oregon. Canada is an upcoming market owing to the accessibility to renewable energy sources and average power costs of around $0.05 per kWh. Ontario is a data center hub in Canada, followed by Montreal, with abundant availability of renewable energy.
Market Vendors
Key Data Center Cooling Infrastructure Vendors
- Airedale International Air Conditioning
- Rittal
- Schneider Electric
- STULZ
- Vertiv
Other Prominent Data Center Cooling Infrastructure Vendors
- 3M
- 4ENERGY
- Airsys
- Alfa Laval
- AAON
- Aqua Cooling Solutions
- Aquila Group
- Asetek
- Austin Hughes Electronics
- Canovate Electronics
- Carrier
- Chilldyne
- Citec International
- ClimateWorx
- Cooler Master
- Condair Group
- Coolit Systems
- Daikin Applied (Daikin Industries)
- Data Aire
- DCX (LIQUID COOLING COMPANY)
- Degree Controls
- Delta Group
- ebm-papst
- EMICON INNOVATION AND COMFORT
- Envicool
- FlaktGroup
- Fuji Electric
- Green Revolution Cooling (GRC),
- HiRef
- Huawei Technologies
- Iceotope
- ION
- Johnson Controls
- Kelvion Holding
- KyotoCooling
- Legrand
- Lennox International
- LiquidCool Solutions
- LiquidStack
- Menerga
- Midas Green Technologies
- Minkels
- Motivair Cooling Solutions
- Munters
- Nortek Air Solutions
- nVent
- OceanAire
- QCooling
- Renovo Zhuhai
- Shanghai Shenglin M&E Technology
- SPX Cooling Technologies
- Stellar Energy
- Submer
- Swegon Group
- SWEP International
- Systecon
- Trane (Ingersoll Rand)
- United Metal Products (UMP)
- Upsite Technologies
- USystems
- Vigilant
- Wakefield-Vette
Market Segmentation
Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers
- Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
Cooling Technique
- Air-based Cooling Technique
- Liquid-based Cooling Technique
Tier Standards
- Tier I & II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Geography
- North America
- The US
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Chile
- Colombia
- Rest of the Latin American Countries
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Netherlands
- Ireland
- Switzerland
- Italy
- Spain
- Belgium
- Other Western European Countries
- Nordics
- Sweden
- Denmark
- Norway
- Finland & Iceland
- Central & Eastern Europe
- Russia
- Poland
- Other Central & Eastern European Countries
- Middle East
- The UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Qatar
- Israel
- Other Middle Eastern Countries
- Africa
- South Africa
- Kenya
- Nigeria
- Egypt
- Other African Countries
- APAC
- China
- Hong Kong
- Australia
- New Zealand
- India
- Japan
- Taiwan
- South Korea
- The Rest of APAC
- Southeast Asia
- Singapore
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Other Southeast Asian Countries
Key Questions Answered in the Report:
- How big is the data center cooling market?
- What is the growth rate of the global data center cooling market?
- Which region holds the most significant global data center cooling market share?
- What are the key trends in the data center cooling market?
- Who are the key vendors in the global data center cooling market?
Click to Get the Detailed TOC: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/data-center-cooling-market-2025?details=tableOfContents
Check Out Some of the Top-Selling Research Reports:
- Data Center Power Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027
- Data Center Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027
- Green Data Center Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027
- Data Center Generator Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028
Why Arizton?
- 100% Customer Satisfaction
- 24x7 availability – we are always there when you need us
- 200+ Fortune 500 Companies trust Arizton's report
- 80% of our reports are exclusive and first in the industry
- 100% more data and analysis
- 1500+ reports published till date
About Us:
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.
We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.
Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.
Contact Us
Call: +1-312-235-2040
+1 302 469 0707
Mail: enquiry@arizton.com
Contact Us: https://www.arizton.com/contact-us
Blog: https://www.arizton.com/blog
Website: https://www.arizton.com/
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2153507/Data_Center_Cooling_Market.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence
Share this article