Data Center Colocation Market to Reach $46.30 Billion by 2028, More than 5,175.6 MW Power Capacity to be Added in the Next 6 Years - Arizton

CHICAGO, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the data center colocation market is growing at a CAGR of 7.25% from 2022 to 2028.

Data Center Colocation Market Research Report by Arizton

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 46.30 Billion Market Size (2023) USD 30.42 Billion CAGR by Investment (2022-2028) 7.25 % Market Size - Area (2028) 25.97 million Square Feet Power Capacity (2028) 5,175.6 MW Colocation Market by Revenue (2028) USD 84.61 Billion Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segmentation Colocation Service, Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Techniques, General Construction, and Geography Geographical Analysis North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Nordics, Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa, APAC, and Southeast Asia

The global data center colocation market is experiencing significant growth owing to the expanding use of IoT, cloud computing, and AI/ML technologies. Governments in various countries have launched digitalization initiatives to promote economic development, thereby boosting the operator confidence in managing data centers in the whole region. For example, the UK government implemented a cloud strategy to enhance the country's adoption of cloud services. This has created a favorable environment for adopting cloud services among the Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) in Europe as businesses increasingly recognize the benefits of digital transformation. The considerable growth in demand for colocation data centers can be attributed to regional organizations continuing to migrate their workloads to the cloud. This has attracted investments from both local and global data center providers.

Growing M&A and Joint Ventures in the Data Center Colocation Market

In the global market, joint ventures and mergers and acquisitions are commonly used strategies for businesses to expand, collaborate, or restructure their operations. The data center industry has witnessed significant joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions. Additionally, there is an influx of companies from the real estate industry acquiring data center companies to enter the market. These acquisitions and JVs provide opportunities for new players to enter the market, attract customers, and gain a larger market share. Private equity firms are rapidly expanding their investment, considering the increasing demand for data centers and better returns in the short term. New players are entering the market by acquiring existing data center operators or forming joint ventures. Several colocation vendors in the Latin America data center colocation market are actively participating in mergers and acquisitions. For instance, in March 2022, Equinix acquired four data centers of Entel, located in Chile and Peru. In December 2022, Aligned Data Centers agreed to acquire ODATA, marking the company's entry into the Latin American market.

In Europe, colocation prices vary from country to country. Markets such as the UK, Germany, and France account for the highest colocation pricing in Europe compared to the other markets. The data center colocation market will continue to witness several mergers and acquisitions as large providers or investment trusts continue to propel their market share and presence in the region, thereby driving the colocation market growth. Retail colocation spaces will register a higher demand than wholesale colocation spaces in the region. Conversely, other European markets may offer more competitive pricing due to various factors, including lower operating costs, access to renewable energy sources, and emerging data center hubs. The colocation market in Western Europe is expected to witness several mergers and acquisitions as large providers or investment trusts aim to increase their market share and presence. This consolidation is anticipated to contribute to the continued growth and competitiveness of the European colocation market.

Geographical Overview

Many data center investments are witnessed in the US, driven by the deployment of 5G, technological advances, the adoption of Big data and IoT, digitalization, and the development of smart cities. The Southeastern region, particularly North Virginia, is considered the global data center capital, hosting a high concentration of facilities. Virginia, Texas, California, and Georgia are the top states attracting investments from global operators. In Arizona, businesses in FTZs can receive significant tax reductions. The Northeastern region faces space constraints for data center development, leading to expansions in large-scale colocation facilities. Salt Lake City experiences significant demand from the IT, cloud, entertainment, media, and retail sectors, while Chicago experiences rapid growth and is expected to continue expanding. The US data center colocation market is expected to see the entry of new players. In 2022, notable newcomers, such as AUBix, Edge Centres, Corscale Data Centers, Yondr, and Quantum Loophole, entered the market. However, these newcomers will face competition from both local and established global players in the market. The US data center colocation market is set to continue its revenue growth. This growth will be fueled by providers who construct new facilities and expand their existing capacities. In 2022, the US market experienced notable M&As due to increased industry demand. This led to data center suppliers entering M&A contracts to expand their portfolios. This trend is expected to persist throughout the forecast period. New entrants aiming to expand their revenue will also contribute to the growth of the colocation market in the US.

Comprehensive coverage of the global data center colocation market regarding investments and service revenue generated by operators in offering colocation services worldwide.

Market estimations by investment, area, and power capacity globally and across key geographies - 8 regions and 50+ countries covered.

The data center market investments are classified into multiple segments (electrical, mechanical, and general construction services) and sub-segments (UPS, generators, cooling systems, and others) with sizing and forecast.

Market size and estimation for colocation services, i.e., revenue generated by colocation service providers offering retail and wholesale colocation services across 8 regions and 50+ countries.

A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the growth trajectory of the market and its sub-segments

A comprehensive analysis of the key market enablers, latest trends, restraints, and growth prospects for the industry

Business overview and service offerings of colocation service providers in the global market.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) during the forecast period: This metric provides insights into the annual growth rate of the data center colocation market over the specified time frame.

Detailed information on growth drivers: The report offers in-depth information on the factors that will propel the data center colocation market growth from 2022 to 2028. This includes an analysis of various market influences.

Precise estimation of market size: Accurate assessments of the data center colocation market size and its contribution and focus on key market segments.

Predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior: The report offers insights into anticipated trends and shifts in consumer behavior that are likely to impact the data center colocation market, helping businesses prepare for future market dynamics.

Geographical market growth: The report covers the development of the data center colocation market across different regions, including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Nordics, Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa, APAC, and Southeast Asia. This provides a comprehensive understanding of the market's global landscape.

Competitive landscape analysis: A thorough examination of the market's competitive landscape is presented, including detailed information about companies operating in the data center colocation market. This includes an overview of key players, their market share, strategies, and key developments.

Analysis of growth challenges: The report includes a comprehensive analysis of factors that may pose challenges to the growth of companies in the data center colocation market, providing a well-rounded view of the market dynamics.

Prominent Data Center Investor

China Mobile International

China Telecom

China Unicom

Chindata Group

CoreSite

CyrusOne

Digital Realty

EdgeConneX

Equinix

GDS Services

NTT Data

STACK Infrastructure

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

Vantage Data Centers

VNET

Other Prominent Vendors

365 Data Centers

AdaniConneX

Africa Data Centres

AirTrunk

Aligned Data Centers

American Tower

Atman

atNorth (Partners Group)

AT TOKYO

Aruba

Big Data Exchange (BDx)

CDC Data Centres

Center3

Chayora

CloudHQ

Cologix

Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS)

Compass Datacenters

COPT Data Center Solutions

CtrlS Datacenters

Cyxtera Technologies (Brookfield Infrastructure Partners)

DATA4

DataBank

DC BLOX

DCI Indonesia

Edge Centres

ePLDT

Flexential

Global Switch

Green Mountain

Gulf Data Hub

H5 Data Centers

HostDime

Iron Mountain

Internet Thailand

KDDI

Keppel Data Centres

Khazna Data Centers

LG Uplus

MettaDC

NEXTDC

Open Access Data Centres

Orange Business Services

Princeton Digital Group

QTS Realty Trust

Rostelecom Data Centers

Sabey Data Centers

Skybox Datacenters

Stream Data Centers

Scala Data Centers

Sify Technologies

SUNeVison Holdings (iAdvantage)

Switch

T5 Data Centers

Tenglong Holding Group

TierPoint

Turkcell

Urbacon Data Centre Solutions

Viettel IDC

Wingu

Yondr

Yotta Infrastructure

New Entrants

AQ Compute

Corscale Data Centers

Gaw Capital Partners

EDGNEX Data Centres by DAMAC

ESR

Gatineau Data Hub (GDH)

iMCritical

IXAfrica

Kasi Cloud

PowerHouse Data Centers

Quantum Loophole

QScale

YCO Cloud

YTL Data Center

Market Segmentation

Colocation Services

Retail Colocation

Wholesale Colocation

Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgear

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

Cooling Techniques

Air-based Cooling

Liquid-based Cooling

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression

Physical Security

DCIM/BMS Solutions

Geography

North America

The US



Canada

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Chile



Colombia



The Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

The UK



Germany



France



Netherlands



Ireland



Switzerland



Italy



Spain



Belgium



Portugal



Other Western European Countries

Nordics

Denmark



Sweden



Norway



Finland & Iceland

& Central & Eastern European Countries

Russia



Poland



Austria



The Czech Republic



Other Central & Eastern European Countries

Middle East

The UAE



Saudi Arabia



Israel



Oman



Qatar



Kuwait



Jordan



Bahrain



Other Middle Eastern Countries

Africa

South Africa



Kenya



Nigeria



Egypt



Ethiopia



Other African Countries

APAC

China



Hong Kong



Australia



New Zealand



India



Japan



Taiwan



South Korea



The Rest of APAC

Southeast Asia

Singapore



Malaysia



Thailand



Indonesia



Philippines



Vietnam



The Other Southeast Asian Countries

How big is the data center colocation market?

What is the growth rate of the global data center colocation market?

What is the estimated market size in terms of area in the global data center colocation market by 2028?

What are the key trends in the data center colocation market?

How many MW of power capacity is expected to reach the global data center colocation market by 2028?

