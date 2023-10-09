Data Center Accelerator Market size worth USD 159.86 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 47.06% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Data Center Accelerator Market Size By Processor Type, By Application, By Indication, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Data Center Accelerator Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Data Center Accelerator Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 47.06% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 5.19 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 159.86 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Revolutionizing Data Center Accelerator Market: Market Insights and Future Outlook

In an era dominated by digital transformations, data centers stand at the core of technological advancement. Within this landscape, the market for data center accelerators has emerged as a critical domain, revolutionizing computational capabilities and reshaping the future of IT infrastructure. A recent market research analysis sheds light on the intricate dynamics of this sector, providing invaluable insights into market trends, driving factors, and the future landscape.

Data center accelerators, comprising both hardware and software components, are pivotal in enhancing overall computer performance through the processing of visual data. These accelerators not only boost computational prowess but also fuel the escalating demand for data centers powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and AI-based services. Such technologies play a fundamental role in augmenting data center performance, making them indispensable in the digital age.

Data Center Accelerator Market Drivers:

The market for data center accelerators is set for exponential growth, driven by several key factors. The escalating demand for artificial intelligence applications in High-Performance Computing (HPC) data centers, coupled with the widespread adoption of cloud-based services, forms the bedrock of this growth. Field-programmable gate arrays (FPGA)-based accelerators have emerged as promising avenues, offering lucrative opportunities within the market landscape.

Additionally, the Data Center Accelerator Market is energized by companies offering machine learning as cloud services, finding applications in critical areas such as voice recognition, fraud detection, recommendation engines, and more.

Data Center Accelerator Market Outlook:

Despite promising prospects, challenges such as limited feasibility for small enterprises and the higher cost associated with accelerators pose hurdles. However, strategic considerations and innovative approaches are expected to mitigate these challenges, ensuring sustainable growth. Geographically, the Asia Pacific region stands out, propelled by a preference for hybrid cloud deployment, shaping the future landscape of Data Center Accelerator Market.

Data Center Accelerator Market Key Players:

A comprehensive analysis of the market includes insights into key industry players such as Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Dell Technologies Inc., IBM Corporation Cisco Systems Inc., and Xilinx Inc.

Detailed financial standings, product benchmarking, SWOT analysis, and strategic aspects such as key development strategies and market rankings of these players provide a holistic view of the competitive landscape.

To get market data, market insights, financial statements and a comprehensive analysis of the Global Data Center Accelerator Market, please Contact Verified Market Research®.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Data Center Accelerator Market into Processor Type, Application, And Geography.

Data Center Accelerator Market, by Processor Type CPU GPU FPGA ASIC

Data Center Accelerator Market, by Application Deep learning training Public cloud interface Enterprise interface

Data Center Accelerator Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



