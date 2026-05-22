dashmoto® and Atlassian Williams F1 Team officially launch the dash 3 Williams edition performance electric scooter

SAN FRANCISCO, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- dashmoto® (www.dashmoto.co) today announced the official market launch of the dash 3 Williams edition, a performance electric scooter with a design inspired by Atlassian Williams F1 Team. The new model represents the next phase of dashmoto®'s collaboration with one of Formula 1's most legendary teams, bringing engineering inspired by motorsport to the world of personal electric mobility.

dashmoto® founder Kim Ng officially reveals the dash 3 Williams edition to Williams Racing driver Carlos Sainz.

The dash 3 Williams edition was first unveiled at the CES 2026 in Las Vegas this January, where the prototype introduced the collaboration to the global technology and mobility community.

Building on the success of the dash 3, dashmoto®'s flagship seated electric scooter, the brand has already introduced a new category of personal mobility defined by portability, comfort, and real-world usability. The dash 3 has proven the demand for a more flexible, design-forward way to move, laying the foundation for the next evolution in performance with the dash 3 Williams edition.

Now arriving in the hands of riders across the country, the dash 3 Williams edition transforms that vision into a production-ready performance ride designed for riders who expect more from their daily mobility.

The dash 3 Williams edition will appear at various Formula 1 Grands Prix through the 2026 schedule, where dashmoto® will showcase the scooter throughout the race weekends. Fans attending the event will have the opportunity to see the dash 3 Williams edition up close and experience it through on-site test rides.

Engineered to deliver a faster, lighter, and more performance-focused riding experience, the dash 3 Williams edition builds upon dashmoto®'s carbon fiber innovation while introducing enhanced performance dynamics. The result is a scooter that delivers a responsive and engaging ride designed for modern city travel.

At the heart of the dash 3 Williams edition is a carbon fiber monocoque chassis, a structural concept widely used in high-performance automotive engineering. This race-inspired frame delivers a more controlled riding experience, with sharper handling, reduced weight, and improved stability.

The dash 3 Williams edition also features a taller riding profile, creating a more confident rider position while improving comfort and visibility. This refined geometry enhances rider control while maintaining the sleek proportions and portability that define dashmoto®'s design philosophy.

Performance is matched with practical capability. The dash 3 Williams edition delivers up to 25 miles of range on a single charge, allowing riders to travel further while maintaining the efficiency and freedom that electric mobility provides.

The three wheel design at the core of the dash 3 Williams edition is built to create a more stable, confident, and fluid riding experience. With three points of contact, it offers a grounded sense of balance that makes movement feel smooth and intuitive from the start. As founder Kim Ng envisioned, it's not just about how you move, but how it feels to move, enabling riders to focus less on stability and more on the freedom of the ride.

Visually, the dash 3 Williams edition reflects the unmistakable identity of the team. The design incorporates a signature blue palette inspired by Williams' iconic racing livery, paired with bold detailing that celebrates the heritage of one of motorsport's most respected teams. The result is a scooter that communicates performance, innovation, and unmistakable presence.

Behind the dash 3 Williams edition is a story that reaches far beyond product design. For dashmoto® founder Kim Ng, the pursuit of performance is deeply personal. A former competitive driver, Ng's early career was shaped by a relentless connection to speed, precision, and the feeling of being fully in control of motion. That connection became the foundation for a new vision, bringing that same responsiveness and control into everyday mobility.

The dash 3 Williams edition represents a return to that mindset, applying world-class racing knowledge to a category that has historically lacked technical ambition. Rather than simply creating another mobility device, Ng set out to restore a feeling, the confidence, responsiveness, and intuitive control that define high-performance driving. This perspective is what makes the collaboration with Williams uniquely aligned, bringing together two organizations who see performance not as an add-on, but as a starting point.

"The dash 3 Williams edition represents what happens when two worlds of engineering come together," said Kim Ng, founder of dashmoto®. "Racing represents the highest level of performance innovation. Bringing that mindset into personal mobility allowed us to create a ride that feels sharper, faster, and more connected to the road."

With the dash 3 Williams edition entering the marketplace, dashmoto® continues its mission to redefine how people move through modern cities by combining advanced materials, precision engineering, and design-led mobility.

More information about the dash 3 Williams edition can be found at www.dashmoto.co.

About Atlassian Williams F1 Team

Atlassian Williams F1 Team is one of the world's most iconic Formula 1 teams. Founded in 1977 by Sir Frank Williams and Sir Patrick Head, the team has won nine Constructors' World Championships, seven Drivers' World Championships and 114 Grand Prix races – making it one of the three most-successful teams in history. Based in Grove, Oxfordshire and competing at the pinnacle of motorsport, Williams continues to build for the future of Formula 1 through world-class engineering, racing excellence and a commitment to bringing fans closer to the sport than ever before.

About dashmoto®

dashmoto® is a San Francisco based electric mobility company focused on creating scooters that combine advanced materials, modern design, and everyday practicality.

The brand is best known for the carbon fiber dash 3, a portable electric scooter that helped redefine the category through its lightweight construction, refined design, and emphasis on lifestyle mobility.

By blending high end engineering with thoughtful design, dashmoto® develops products that allow riders to move through their cities with confidence, efficiency, and style. The company's mission is to push personal mobility forward by creating scooters that are not only functional, but inspiring to ride.

Learn more at www.dashmoto.co. The dash 3 Williams edition is now available for purchase across the entirety of the United States.

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