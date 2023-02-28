Darwinbox Celebrates the First Edition of Its Annual '40 Under 40 Asia HR Leaders' Award 2022

SINGAPORE, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Darwinbox launched the first edition of its 40 Under 40 Asia HR Leaders 2022 annual awards, with Mercer (Knowledge Partner), to celebrate 40 exemplary HR leaders in the APAC region. The winners were announced in an online award ceremony on the 24th of February.

Many eminent HR leaders graced the event; the keynote address was delivered by Josh Bersin, world-renowned HR industry analyst, educator, thought leader, and other HR fraternity stalwarts in Southeast Asia, who shared their wisdom on HR evolution in today's volatile environment.

‘40 Under 40 Asia HR Leaders’ presented by Darwinbox

Speaking on the occasion, Jayant Paleti, Co-founder of Darwinbox, said, "While these awards are about applauding the efforts of 40 amazing HR leaders that have been at the heart of organizational transformation, the aim is also bigger – to build a community of changemakers. This is our humble attempt and a first step in that direction."

Speaking on the partnership Puneet Swani, Sr. Partner, Career Business Leader – AMEA & Pacific, Mercer, said, "When we started talking about the partnership, what we were looking at is assessing these leaders as objectively as possible, so we got the Mercer's Mettl platform and the leadership assessment for credible and objective scores, and we have also got the human touch and subjective angle with the jury scores."

The application process started in August 2022 and was concluded in October with 250 applications. After jury deliberation and a leadership assessment test by Mercer, the winners were decided. The jury panel consisted of:

Gaik Bee Khoo , Director, Axiata Group Berhad

, Director, Axiata Group Berhad Parnsiree Amatayakul , Former Managing Director, IBM

, Former Managing Director, IBM Puneet Swani , Sr. Partner, Career Business Leader – AMEA & Pacific, Mercer ( Singapore )

, Sr. Partner, Career Business Leader – AMEA & Pacific, Mercer ( ) Chaitanya Peddi , Co-founder, Darwinbox

The winners are from Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam.

Winners:

Mohd. Afifi Zahari , CARSOME, Malaysia Suryo Sasono, Bukalapak, Indonesia Marco Angelo Padernal , Robinsons Retail, Philippines Nurhidayah Che Mohamed, Telekom Malaysia Shaun Wong , Makro Group, Thailand Effi Zhāng, Think Academy, Singapore Sophia Liew , SearchGuru, Malaysia Pitichai Dejprasertsri, Minor Food, Thailand Shruti Anna Koshy , Zilingo, Singapore Stavia Dexterina, Nokia, Indonesia Suchi Sethi , Google, Singapore Hieu Tran , Elanco, Vietnam Ayu Anditry Carmina, Bukuwarung, Indonesia Andre Matius , PT Indodev Niaga Internet, Indonesia Faye V. Catapang , UCC, Philippines Anu Anand, Google Cloud, Asia pacific, Singapore Narong Auysawat, Onyx- hospitality, Thailand Khairul Afif Zainuddin , Pertamina, Indonesia Rina Faqih , GG Foods, Indonesia Andrew Tan , Wantedly, Singapore Joselito Ereno , Ayala Foundation, Philippines Aresty Andini, Dagangan, Indonesia Alka Gupta , Bukuwarung, Indonesia Cornelius Pantow , ESB, Indonesia Susan Chen , Riot Games, Singapore Miggy Zaballero , Management strategies - Asia , Philippines Ahmad Yusuf Ahmad Saharullah, Jobtiviti, Malaysia Georgia Bicos , Malayan, Philippines Alvien Khairullah , Vidio, Indonesia Angga Bastian , Moladin, Indonesia Disa Novianty, Kalla Group, Indonesia Dhananjay Kumar , Cars24, Indonesia Wandhana Wibawa, Bobobox, Indonesia Angelina Siahaan , Lion Parcel , Indonesia Vincent Benedicto , SMDC, Philippines Aleksandr Ptitsyn , MoMo (M_Service), Vietnam Jenni Lim , Semperit, Singapore Denise Jo , Ralali.com - B2B Marketplace, Indonesia Melissa Weng , Traveloka, Indonesia Shyam Sundar Ramasamy , Sterra Tech Pte ltd, Singapore

Darwinbox, a cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) system and the fastest growing HR Tech unicorn, caters to an organization's HR needs across the entire employee lifecycle. It is trusted by over 750 enterprises across 90 countries and used by over 2 million employees.

