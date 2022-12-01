Darwinbox appoints HR Tech Sales Leader, Arun Dhaka, to accelerate business growth in APJ

SINGAPORE, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Darwinbox, one of the fastest-growing HR Tech unicorns, announces the appointment of Arun Dhaka to its Executive Leadership team. He joins them as Vice President Sales – Asia Pacific & Japan (APJ), leading the company's penetration in ASEAN, ANZ, and Japan. The HR tech market is ripe for growth in Asia, and Darwinbox is expanding its capabilities across domains to offer advanced end-to-end Human Resource Management solutions to its customers.

Arun Dhaka, VP Sales – Asia Pacific & Japan (APJ), Darwinbox

The vital role will see Arun spearheading the company's growth and expansion in APJ, leading the revenue function across customer segments in the geography and culture creation for attracting the best talent and partners. He is based out of Singapore.

Arun is an intrapreneurial senior management professional with 23+ years of work experience across the USA and, Asia Pacific & Japan (APJ). His journey in HR Tech started in 2012, and he has been part of Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD), Skillsoft, and Atlas. He has developed and executed strategies for SaaS/Cloud and Enterprise Software companies transitioning to Public/Hybrid Cloud for 13+ years as a Country Leader, a key member of the APJ's Leadership team, and an Executive of APJ. He has expertise in managing the C-suites of the largest global buyers. He has built and led high-performing teams cognizant of the cultural sensitivities of the region while driving strategic goals and maximizing financial returns with a relentless focus on customer experience.

"With leading Southeast Asian and global brands like Tokopedia, Indorama, MAP, Kopi Kenangan, Al Rajhi Bank, Aviva SingLife, Adani Wilmar, JG Summit, Nivea, Sephora, Starbucks, Dominos working with us already, we are bullish about our growth here. We have been fortunate to have leaders with deep regional experience join our team recently and are excited to have Arun as part of the leadership team to further bolster our presence and fuel the growth engine," said Jayant Paleti, Co-Founder of Darwinbox. "His decade-long experience in the HR technology space, understanding of the regional nuances and passion for transformation will add value to customers in the region," he added.

Speaking about the HR Tech market and his movement to Darwinbox, Arun said, "We are seeing a a real shift in the world's center of gravity to Asia. Darwinbox is uniquely positioned with its philosophy of 'From Asia, for the world' for its #1 rated Human Capital Management (HCM) software on the Gartner Magic Quadrant. They are already touching the lives of millions of employees across the world! I am stoked to join them at this inflexion point to accelerate our presence in this market. Together we want to empower the last mile employee and enable agility for our customers to evolve towards the unlimited possibilities that the business and talent landscape offers."

Powering over 700+ global enterprises with over 2 million users in 100+countries, Darwinbox is backed by leading investors like Sequoia, Salesforce Ventures, Lightspeed amongst others.

