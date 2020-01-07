Darren J. Birkelbach Appointed CEO of LBB Specialties LLC

Mr. Birkelbach, who joined LBB Specialties in May 2019 as President, American International Chemical ("AIC"), will have oversight for all commercial and operational functions across LBB Specialties – including AIC, Charkit, and future acquisitions. A seasoned industry executive with over 25 years' experience in specialty chemical distribution, Mr. Birkelbach has a successful track record driving business growth in diverse roles that include sales and marketing, operations, and finance.

In addition, Jay Lang, formerly President of Charkit, has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Strategic Business Development for LBB Specialties. In this capacity, Mr. Lang will lead key commercial growth initiatives for both organizations. He also will play a key role in assessing potential acquisition targets for fit within the LBB Specialties portfolio.

Commented Mr. Hinnant, "LBB Specialties' growth strategy will enable AIC and Charkit to offer our customers and principals even stronger partnerships than we can today. Redeploying our two Presidents to enterprise-wide roles will facilitate strategic alignment to maximize growth, which LBB Specialties is committed to pursuing via the AIC and Charkit brands."

Concludes Mr. Birkelbach, "LBB Specialties is perfectly positioned for accelerated growth through our focused market coverage, strong relationships with specialty product principals, acquisition strategy, and commitment to provide top-notch service and quality to our growing customer base. I'm excited to begin my expanded role and the opportunity to work alongside the entire team to meet and exceed expectations."

About LBB Specialties LLC

LBB Specialties LLC, through its subsidiary companies American International Chemical, LLC ("AIC") and Charkit Chemical Company, LLC ("Charkit"), is a leader in the North American specialty chemical and ingredients distribution industry, with annual sales surpassing $200 million.

The LBB Specialties companies source high quality products from hundreds of suppliers and serve thousands of customers in all of the specialty ingredient markets. These include but are not limited to the aroma, biotech, flavor and fragrance, food and beverage, HI&I, imaging, life sciences, metal and water treatment, nutritional, paint and coatings, personal care, pharmaceutical, and specialty industrial markets. LBB Specialties is a subsidiary of LeBaronBrown Industries LLC.

About American International Chemical, LLC

AIC is an ISO Registered specialty chemical and ingredient sales and marketing company serving the North American market since 1972. AIC's success reflects its customer-focused company culture, along with strategic partnerships with global manufacturers committed to quality and product innovation to meet the demands of the North American markets.

About Charkit Chemical Company, LLC

Founded in 1982 by Charles Hinnant, Charkit has built a reputation as a leading provider of unique specialty chemicals across a spectrum of diverse industries. Their team of experienced sales representatives collaborate closely with customers to provide solutions to complex issues while creating long-term business relationships. In June 2019, Charkit added custom blending capabilities to the LBB Specialties portfolio with its acquisition of Custom Ingredients and CA Specialities.

Media Contact:

Carolyn Finn

Vice President, Human Resources

LBB Specialties LLC

32 Haviland Street, Norwalk, CT 06854

203-299-3299 (office)

cfinn@lbbspecialties.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1062686/LBB_Specialties_Darren_Birkelbach.jpg

SOURCE LBB Specialties LLC