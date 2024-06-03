Darren Bishop Joins TradeFlow Capital Management as Head of Strategic Partnerships (UK/Europe)

SINGAPORE, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Darren Bishop, an experienced professional in the global capital markets arena with a strong background in Fintech, data, and analytics, has recently joined TradeFlow Capital Management (TradeFlow) as its Head of Strategic Partnerships for the UK and Europe.

Based in London, Darren brings valuable insights and knowledge to TradeFlow with his extensive expertise in financial markets and his involvement in market structure change across various industry initiatives.

In his new role, Darren will play a crucial part in coordination and developing key strategic partnerships in the UK and Europe that support TradeFlow's mission to lead the way in SME trade finance as an Asset class, Digitisation of Trade and Real World Asset tokenisation (RWA). As the company continues to innovate Darren is excited to contribute his experience to embrace the new business opportunities that the digital transformation of global trade will undoubtedly offer.

Dr. Tom James, CEO of TradeFlow stated: "TradeFlow is pleased to welcome Darren aboard; He joins us at an exciting time, as TradeFlow enters into the 7th year of strong and stable growth of our USD Fund. I am confident his expertise will support our progress and strengthen our successful business model enabling SMEs in the global commodities trade profitably."

About TradeFlow Capital Management (Tradeflow)

TradeFlow is the world's first Fintech-powered commodity trade enabler focused on SMEs. TradeFlow consists of a diverse team of experts with the focused mission of addressing the increasing trade finance gap faced by global SMEs operating as producers/traders/end-users in the bulk commodity trading space. By performing an enabling role in international trade and globalization, TradeFlow creates growth opportunities for businesses and economies.

To date, TradeFlow has successfully invested in more than US$3.5 Bn of physical commodity trade through 3500+ transactions across 18+ countries and 35+ commodity types, with more than 1800 SME counterpart entities KYC reviewed. As part of its unique business model, The TradeFlow Funds, advised by TradeFlow, were conceived in 2016 and launched in 2018.

TradeFlow is a Partner of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) to mobilise capital and improve trade finance access for SMEs worldwide through the "'ICC Trade Now" and "ICC Digital Trade Standards Initiative" platforms.

