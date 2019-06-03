Darling Ingredients to Participate at the Bank of America Future Fuels Conference and the 5ᵗʰ Annual ROTH London Conference

IRVING, Texas, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) (the "Company") today announced that management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

Randall C. Stuewe, Darling's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the Bank of America Future Fuels Conference in London on June 12, 2019 in a panel discussion, Feedstock & Technology – Is There Enough Waste in the World, on Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. BST.

Additionally, Mr. Stuewe will participate in the 5th Annual ROTH London Conference, June 17-19, 2019, at the Intercontinental Hotel, London. Mr. Stuewe is scheduled to host one-on-ones throughout the day on Tuesday, June 18th. Mr. Stuewe will be joined by Brad Phillips, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Melissa Gaither, Vice President Investor Relations and Global Communications.

The investor presentation is accessible via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://www.darlingii.com.

Darling Ingredients Inc. is a global developer and producer of sustainable natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients, creating a wide range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy and fertilizer industries. With operations on five continents, the Company collects and transforms all aspects of animal by-product streams into useable and specialty ingredients, such as gelatin, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstocks, green energy, natural casings and hides. The Company also recovers and converts recycled oils (used cooking oil and animal fats) into valuable feed and fuel ingredients and collects and processes residual bakery products into feed ingredients. In addition, the Company provides environmental services, such as grease trap collection and disposal services to food service establishments and disposal services for waste solids from the wastewater treatment systems of industrial food processing plants. The Company sells its products domestically and internationally and operates within three industry segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients and Fuel Ingredients. For additional information, visit the Company's website at http://www.darlingii.com.

For More Information, contact:

Melissa A. Gaither, V.P. Investor Relations and Global Communications

Email: mgaither@darlingii.com

Phone: 972-717-0300

5601 N. MacArthur Blvd.

Irving, Texas 75038

