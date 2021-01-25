Darktrace Version 5 Released For General Availability To Protect Cloud And Remote Workforce

Autonomous Cyber AI Protects Today's Distributed Workforce From New-Era Threats

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Darktrace, the world's leading cyber AI company, today launched Version 5 of its autonomous, self-learning Darktrace Immune System for general availability, empowering organizations to embrace the advantages of the cloud, while protecting against novel cyber-threats.

Powered by self-learning Cyber AI, the Darktrace Immune System works by learning the normal 'pattern of life' of an organization, and can interrupt in-progress attacks across today's digital infrastructure, including the cloud, email, and home office environments.

Version 5 of the Darktrace Immune System represents a fundamental upgrade for Darktrace customers, and includes:

Autonomous Response for Software as a Service (SaaS) Tools

Darktrace Antigena can take real-time action to stop in-progress attacks to cloud and SaaS tools, including Microsoft 365 and Zoom

Cyber AI Analyst delivers automated investigations across cloud, SaaS and ICS environments, and can be triggered by humans, or third-party security tools

New, intuitive visualization console for oversight of SaaS-based threats, seamlessly harmonized with other interface views

New Client Sensors extend Darktrace's visibility and cyber protection to all remote workers, on clients on or off VPN

"Darktrace Version 5 has pushed the platform forward in ways that truly align with our business risks and security needs. We've been able to expand coverage of our dispersed workforce and take advantage of an autonomous platform that really does the work for us," says Mark Herridge, CISO, Calligo. "The new capabilities in Cyber AI Analyst have added real value to my team, especially the ability to launch on-demand investigations and query SaaS data or suspicious devices at any time. The AI Analyst is sophisticated, but the intelligence it gives us is clear and actionable – even my newest and most inexperienced starters can use and learn from it on day one."

"Today, organizations are faced with the challenge of balancing the risk of decentralized working with the opportunity for digital transformation," says Dave Palmer, Chief Product Officer, Darktrace. "As employees pivoted to new, flexible ways of working so did attackers, and signature-based security provides no protection against the novel threats that are emerging. Innovations including dynamic workforce protection, cloud-native delivery, and Autonomous Response for SaaS extend the Darktrace Immune System to interrupt threats wherever they strike."

Read more about the Darktrace Immune System Version 5 on the Darktrace blog. To hear from leading industry speakers and learn more about these new product innovations, register now for the Darktrace Cyber AI Forum.

About Darktrace

Darktrace is the world's leading cyber AI company and the creator of Autonomous Response technology. It provides comprehensive, enterprise-wide cyber defense to over 4,000 organizations worldwide, protecting the cloud, email, IoT, traditional networks, endpoints and industrial systems.

A self-learning technology, Darktrace AI autonomously detects, investigates and responds to advanced cyber-threats, including insider threat, remote working risks, ransomware, data loss and supply chain vulnerabilities.

The company has 1,300 employees and 44 office locations, with headquarters in Cambridge, UK and San Francisco. Every 3 seconds, Darktrace AI fights back against a cyber-threat, preventing it from causing damage.

