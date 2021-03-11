Darktrace Bolsters Board with Appointment of Paul Harrison

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Darktrace, a leading autonomous cyber security AI company, today announced that Paul Harrison has agreed to join the Board of Directors as a Non-Executive Director.

Paul brings a wealth of experience to the role, having held senior positions at several high growth, public technology companies in the UK and internationally. He is currently Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director at Ascential plc, a FTSE 250 data and analytics company.

Paul's previous roles include CFO of the online food marketplace Just Eat plc, Group CFO of software company The Sage Group plc, both FTSE 100 businesses, and CFO of data solutions company WANdisco plc. He also served as a Senior Independent Director on the Board of Hays plc, a recruitment company.

"As cyber-threats become more sophisticated and better-resourced, it is clear that the cyber challenge is one that can only be addressed with breakthrough AI technology," said Paul Harrison. "I am delighted to be joining the Board of a company addressing one of the biggest threats to society with innovation, and I look forward to bringing my industry experience to this role as the company continues to grow."

About Darktrace

Darktrace is a leading autonomous cyber security AI company and the creator of Autonomous Response technology. It provides comprehensive, enterprise-wide cyber defense to over 4,500 organizations worldwide, protecting the cloud, email, IoT, traditional networks, endpoints and industrial systems.

A self-learning technology, Darktrace AI autonomously detects, investigates and responds to advanced cyber-threats, including insider threat, remote working risks, ransomware, data loss and supply chain vulnerabilities.

The company has 1,500 employees and 44 office locations, with headquarters in Cambridge, UK. Every second, Darktrace AI detects a cyber-threat, preventing it from causing damage.

