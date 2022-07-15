DARE APPOINTS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER TO LEAD 'NEXT CHAPTER OF GROWTH AND SUCCESS'

Barry held top positions including Chief Financial Officer and Finance Director for major corporations: Wejo, The Restaurant Group, Monarch Airlines, Betfred and webuyanycar.com, owner of UK Car Group. His wealth of senior management experience and expertise in large-scale worldwide equity events and fundraising has seen Barry secure more than £5bn to date.

The role of CFOs was evolving well before the pandemic, becoming more visionary than fiduciary. Dare will greatly benefit from the arrival of a CFO who is: digitally minded, a change agent who understands the value of making strategic and meaningful investments and driving innovation in the energy sector.

Barry said: "I'm excited to join the inspiring and innovative growth journey at Dare. There is a great deal of value that a CFO can bring to a company before it thinks about an initial public offering or equity event.

"Beyond the balance sheet and the opportunity to drive ESG efforts across the Dare business, I like what the company stands for in terms of its ambitions, ethics and diversity. It's authentically part of Dare's DNA."

About Dare Boiler Plate:

Headquartered in London, Dare has just over 100 employees bringing considerable experience across energy trading and markets, data science and technology. It also runs successful internship and graduate programmes.

Dare's business focuses on 3 key areas:

1. Energy, power and renewables trading – will help drive liquidity and investment into clean energy

2. Asset optimisation – enabling access, securing the best prices and hedging risk

3. Investing in renewables – the returns generated from trading activities will be invested back into renewable energy assets, people and systems.

For more information and to learn about career opportunities, visit the Dare company website.

