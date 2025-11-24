DAR GLOBAL RINGS THE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE OPENING BELL AS SAUDI ARABIA REAL ESTATE OPENS TO THE WORLD

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dar Global, the London-listed international real estate developer, marked a major milestone today by ringing the opening bell at the London Stock Exchange (LSE). The ceremony celebrates the company's transition to the Equity Shares (Commercial Companies) category and underscores its position as the first Saudi-born business to complete such a move on the LSE's Main Market—opening a new channel for global investment into Saudi Arabia's rapidly growing real estate sector.

Reinforcing its Saudi roots, Dar Global has established its global operations headquarters in Riyadh, approved by the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia. From the new HQ, the company will oversee its international portfolio spanning the U.S., U.K., Spain, Greece, Qatar, Oman and the UAE, positioning Riyadh as the strategic centre of its global expansion.

Saudi Arabia will open freehold property ownership to all nationalities on January 1, 2026, unlocking one of the world's largest real estate markets. With its financial listing in London and its headquarters now anchored in Riyadh, Dar Global is positioned to connect global investors to this landmark moment.

Following the LSE ceremony, Dar Global's leadership travelled to Washington, D.C., to participate in the U.S.–Saudi Investment Forum, meeting policymakers and investors to highlight new opportunities emerging in the Kingdom. The message across both capitals was consistent: Saudi real estate is opening to the world—and international capital is ready.

Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global, said: "The world has been watching Saudi Arabia; now it can participate. Our listing in London and our engagement with global investors reflect our mission to build a bridge between international capital and Saudi's most promising real estate opportunities. When freehold opens in 2026, a new chapter in global investment begins—and Dar Global is bringing it to life."

This milestone aligns with Dar Global's expansion in Saudi Arabia, including major land acquisitions and flagship developments in Riyadh and Jeddah. The company's portfolio has grown to a Gross Development Value (GDV) of US$19 billion, supported by global advisors including Rothschild & Co.

Dar Global has partnered with more than ten world-renowned luxury brands—including Aston Martin, Automobili Lamborghini, ELIE SAAB, Pagani Automobili, Fendi, Missoni, W Hotels and Marriott Residences—to deliver distinctive, lifestyle-led developments worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2831041/Dar_Global_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2831040/Dar_Global_2.jpg