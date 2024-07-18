DAR GLOBAL ANNOUNCES THIRD COLLABORATION WITH TRUMP ORGANIZATION TO LAUNCH ICONIC TRUMP TOWER DUBAI IN 2025

DUBAI, UAE, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dar Global, the luxury international real estate developer, has announced a prestigious collaboration with The Trump Organization to establish the iconic Trump Tower Dubai. This extraordinary development, situated in a prime location in Dubai, is set to establish new standards in luxury hospitality and residential living in the region. Both the location and design will be unveiled towards the end of 2024.

Trump Tower Dubai, a beacon of elegance and sophistication, promises to captivate and thrill with its unparalleled offerings. The development will include the renowned Trump Hotel and branded residential units, each showcasing state-of-the-art amenities and world-class services. With its distinctive style and opulence, it provides residents and guests with an extraordinary lifestyle experience. This landmark project is poised to become one of Dubai's most coveted addresses.

Eric Trump, Executive Vice President, The Trump Organization, said: "We are proud to expand our presence in the region further through the launch of our iconic Trump Tower Dubai in collaboration with the world-class luxury developer Dar Global. Trump Tower Dubai exemplifies our commitment to excellence and luxury, and we look forward to bringing our vision to life in one of the world's most dynamic cities."

Ziad El Chaa͏r, Chief Executive Officer of D͏ar Glob͏al, ͏said: "The grand launch of Trump Tower Dubai is an extraordinary addition to the Dubai luxury market and to Dar Global's renowned hospitality and residential portfolio. This unique luxury project will enhance our track record of creating bespoke landmark properties in the region and contribute to elevating Dubai's skyline while highlighting the city's reputation ͏as a worldwide beacon of excellence and sophistication Trump Tower Dubai will be an iconic project that is bound to redefine luxury living in Dubai, while attracting a global audience."

Disclaimer: Trump Tower Dubai is not owned, developed or sold by The Trump Organization or any of their current or former principals or affiliates. Dar Al Arkan Properties LLC, the developer of the property, uses the "Trump" name and mark under license, which license may be terminated or revoked according to its terms.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2464313/Dar_Global.jpg