DUBAI, UAE, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dar Global, the London-listed luxury real estate developer, and The Trump Organization have confirmed unprecedented global interest in the Middle East's first and only Trump International Hotel & Tower, Dubai, reinforcing the confidence of investors and buyers in the region's long-term growth potential.

DAR GLOBAL AND THE TRUMP ORGANIZATION’S NEW DUBAI ICON, TRUMP INTERNATIONAL HOTEL & TOWER, DUBAI -- HOME TO THE WORLD’S HIGHEST OUTDOOR POOL -- ATTRACTS GLOBAL INVESTORS

The recently launched landmark project, set along Sheikh Zayed road at the entrance of Downtown Dubai with exclusive views to Burj Khalifa and the sea, represents the fifth collaboration between Dar Global and the Trump Organization. This new icon builds on the success of developments such as Trump Tower Jeddah in Saudi Arabia and Trump International Golf Club and Hotel in AIDA, Oman's most luxurious beach master community.

Trump International Hotel & Tower, Dubai blends world-class hospitality with exclusive residential offerings. Occupying 80 floors at 350m, Trump International Hotel & Tower, Dubai presents lavish hospitality offerings comprising exquisite rooms and suites, private lounges, personalized service, and world-class amenities for guests. Adding to its allure, The Trump -a private, members-only club, offers unmatched exclusivity and experience for select members. With sweeping views of the Burj Khalifa, the property will feature an exclusive resort-style pool dedicated to residents only. Furthermore, residents and guests will enjoy access to the highest outdoor pool in the world with breathtaking panoramic views.

Crowning the Tower, two distinctive penthouses with sky pools epitomize the best of design elegance and exclusivity, setting a new benchmark for luxury living in Dubai. Inspired by the legendary Trump Tower Penthouse on New York's 5th Avenue, these breathtaking duplexes boast floor-to-ceiling windows that capture sweeping views of the Dubai skyline.

Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of The Trump Organization, said: "The overwhelming response to Trump International Hotel & Tower, Dubai is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence, luxury and innovation. Our collaboration with Dar Global on this landmark development brings unparalleled quality and world-class amenities to Dubai's luxury market."

Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global, added: "Dubai's vibrant economy and strategic location make it a prime destination for global investment, and Dar Global recognizes this potential. The Trump International Hotel & Tower, developed alongside the Trump Organization, is perfectly positioned to capitalize on this growth, offering investors a unique opportunity to participate in Dubai's success story."

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2687163/Dar_Global.jpg