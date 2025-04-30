DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dar Global, the London-listed luxury real estate developer, and The Trump Organization have announced the launch of Trump International Hotel & Tower, Dubai, reaffirming their confidence in the region's long-term growth potential and commitment to delivering exceptional value to investors and residents alike.

DAR GLOBAL AND THE TRUMP ORGANIZATION LAUNCH DUBAI'S NEW ICON, TRUMP INTERNATIONAL HOTEL & TOWER

This landmark project marks the Middle East's first and only Trump International Hotel & Tower and represents the fifth collaboration between Dar Global and The Trump Organization. Building on the success of developments such as Trump Tower Jeddah in Saudi Arabia and Trump International Golf Club and Hotel in AIDA, Oman's most luxurious beach master community, this new icon is set along Sheikh Zayed Road at the entrance of Downtown Dubai.

Trump International Hotel & Tower, Dubai blends world-class hospitality with exclusive residential offerings and is poised to further elevate the city's thriving real estate and tourism sectors. Occupying 80 floors at 350m, the project presents lavish hospitality offerings comprising exquisite rooms and suites, private lounges, personalized service, and world-class amenities for guests. The Trump -a private, members-only club, offers unmatched exclusivity and experience for select members. With sweeping views of the Burj Khalifa, the property will feature an exclusive resort-style pool dedicated to residents only. Furthermore, residents and guests will enjoy access to the highest outdoor pool in the world.

Crowning the Tower, two distinctive penthouses with sky pools epitomize the best of design elegance and exclusivity. Inspired by the legendary Trump Tower Penthouse on New York's 5th Avenue, these breathtaking duplexes boast floor-to-ceiling windows that capture sweeping views of the Dubai skyline.

Eric Trump, The Trump Organization Executive Vice President, said: "Trump International Hotel & Tower, Dubai is a project that reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence, luxury and innovation. We are honored to partner once again with Dar Global on this landmark development, bringing unparalleled quality and world-class amenities to Dubai's luxury market."

Ziad El Chaar, Dar Global CEO, added: "Dubai's vibrant economy and strategic location make it a prime destination for global investment, and Dar Global recognizes this potential. The Trump International Hotel & Tower, developed alongside the Trump Organization, is perfectly positioned to capitalize on this growth, offering investors a unique opportunity to participate in Dubai's success story."

