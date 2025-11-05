Daqo to Showcase Integrated Electrical Solutions for a Smarter, Greener Grid at Enlit Europe 2025

BILBAO, Spain, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Daqo, a global leader of power distribution and energy storage solutions, will present a comprehensive suite of grid modernization technologies at Enlit Europe 2025 (November 18–20, Bilbao, Spain). As Europe accelerates its decarbonization journey, grid operators face mounting pressure to integrate renewable energy, replace aging infrastructure, and comply with evolving regulations, including the upcoming 2026 EU phase-out of SF₆ in medium-voltage switchgear. At Bilbao Exhibition Centre, Daqo will showcase durable, sustainable, and regulation-ready alternatives backed by decades of engineering expertise and proven project delivery.

Meet Daqo at Enlit Europe 2025

Local Commitment, Global Expertise

As part of its worldwide growth strategy, Daqo is deepening its long-term commitment to the European market through a dedicated local presence. Operating from its Frankfurt office, a specialized regional team provides direct, responsive support to partners and end-users, with short manufacturing lead times of 4 to 6 weeks. The company's extensive experience in global markets is further bolstered by its long-standing joint ventures with industry leaders such as Siemens and ABB, providing deep insights into European standards and customer expectations.

With 60 years of industry experience, Daqo supports over 10,000 clients across more than 80 countries. Anchored by 32 manufacturing plants and a global supply network, the company integrates robust R&D with advanced production capabilities to accelerate electrification and a more sustainable future.

Proven Solutions for Europe's High-Performance Market

Daqo's portfolio spans medium- and low-voltage switchgear, including SF₆-free MV, transformers, busbar systems, DC power supplies, prefabricated substations, and energy-management solutions. Engineered to international standards, these systems are designed for critical infrastructure across energy storage, renewables, rail transit, nuclear power, petrochemicals, and data centers – emphasizing safety, reliability, and lifecycle efficiency.

Key Exhibits Include

S22 Energy-Saving Oil-Immersed Power Transformer — designed for distribution networks and PV-storage projects, delivering high efficiency with reduced losses and noise while maintaining strong overload performance. Certified to CE, ASTA, and UL standards, it incorporates wrap-winding coil technology that enhances mechanical strength and short-circuit withstand capability, ensuring reliable operation in demanding grid conditions.

SCB18 Energy-Saving Epoxy Resin Casting Dry-Type Power Transformer — features a maintenance-free design with low partial discharge and high humidity tolerance, making it suitable for safe, direct installation. Also CE and ASTA certified, its robotic core shearing process improves core precision, helping reduce no-load losses by approximately 5% and noise by about 5 dB, which lowers operating costs while improving acoustic performance.

DQS Air Series Eco-Friendly Gas Insulated Ring Main Unit — a compact and modular switchgear built within a precision-welded stainless-steel enclosure for optimal airtightness and corrosion resistance. KEMA-certified for proven longevity, it features helium leak detection and filling to ensure an annual leakage rate below 0.1% and a service life of up to 40 years. The unit is equipped with advanced vacuum interruption, safety interlocks, and optional smart monitoring for temperature, gas density, and voltage.

Daqo will also feature software for low-voltage switchgear and prefabricated substations, enabling efficient design, real-time monitoring, and lifecycle management. Live sessions will demonstrate how these integrated solutions support grid balancing, renewable integration, and network modernization.

Utilities, distribution system operators, EPC contractors, and engineering firms are invited to visit Booth 5.C10 for tailored technical consultations and to explore collaboration models.

With a dedicated European team and internationally certified technologies, Daqo is positioned as a long-term, trusted partner in advancing Europe's energy infrastructure. We are committed to delivering not just products, but comprehensive solutions and local support, helping the region build a smarter, more resilient grid and advancing its energy transition and climate goals.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2814113/Enlit_Europe_2025_Invitation.jpg