Dana Rosewall Joins Seeking.com as Co-CEO to Lead Luxury Dating Platform's New Vision

Founder Brandon Wade returns as CEO with wife Dana Rosewall as new co-CEO, as dating site Seeking.com encourages the world to fall in love and "Experience Modern Hypergamy"

LONDON, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeking.com, the world's largest luxury dating platform with over 46 million members, today announces a strategic leadership refresh to redefine the luxury dating landscape, emphasising emotional fulfillment, genuine connections, and empowered relationships.

Returning to the spearhead the platform's refreshed vision, Brandon Wade, who took a step back two years ago following his marriage to Dana Rosewall, whom he met on Seeking, will resume his role as CEO joined by Dana as Co-CEO of Seeking.com, marking a new era for the platform.

Seeking.com launches brand campaign focused on modern hypergamy

Brandon's focus will be on restructuring the business to better meet customer needs, introducing a fresh vision and upgraded experience for the platform's users, with Dana spearheading the site's increased focus on female empowerment and a complementary perspective to the ever changing dating landscape.

This leadership change coincides with the launch of a new brand campaign across digital and social media, encouraging singles to say goodbye to ordinary dating and "Experience Modern Hypergamy" with bold, fresh creative this month focused on empowering singles to date up for to find love interests who 'complement' their own attributes as part of their quest for self improvement, and to find a balanced, elevated and mutually fulfilling relationship.

Brandon Wade, Founder of Seeking.com. "I am back with Dana as co-CEO with a new perspective two years after our marriage. Madly in love, we hope to inspire everyone to experience what we have found on Seeking, which can best be described as a fresh take on hypergamy: the explosive combination of success and genuine connection."

In her new role as co-CEO, Dana Rosewall will continue her work empowering women and expanding Seeking's philanthropic initiatives, growing the Seeking.com community, not just in the UK but to global markets including the US and Japan. She intends to spearhead initiatives to eliminate fraud, while launching new features engineered to encourage meaningful hypergamous engagements and facilitate conversations that cut to the core of romantic chemistry.

"Brandon may be the smartest man I know, but he's not able to intuit a woman's perspective. When it comes to dating platforms, understanding female users is key. As co-CEO, my goal is to add a female perspective to what I believe is the best dating platform in the world," remarks Dana Rosewall. "We are two best friends, deeply in love, and we're bringing that love into the business that created it. I want other women to see that they can find the connection that they deserve, and that it's possible to discover it on Seeking.com."

Experience Modern Hypergamy is the principle underlying Seeking.com, embodied by the relationship between its co-CEOs. This principle, which encourages singles to seek partners who elevate and complement them, goes far beyond the desire for material wealth. It emphasises finding can offer mutual benefits and growth to not only the relationship, but your life as a whole. Whether it's discovering new hobbies, exploring different cultures, or achieving personal milestones, having a partner who brings diverse strengths and insights can be incredibly rewarding."

Seeking.com has always celebrated these ideals, fostering connections that prioritise personal growth and mutual upliftment. Through its new Experience Modern Hypergamy campaign, Seeking aims to highlight why it is the dating platform to create meaningful and transformative romantic relationships in today's society.

"What you look for in dating, is what you'll find— but in the end, we all want a love that changes both the world, and ourselves," says Brandon Wade. "What I have come to realise is when we seek that enlightened connection, when we ask for more— that is threading the eye of the needle that will allow both partners to find happiness and love while leaving their limits behind them. That is romantic enlightenment, and the core essence of Experiencing Modern Hypergamy."

This campaign will also include a Podcast series, AskBrandonWade, launching in June. The biweekly episodes will take a look at Brandon and Dana's lives and the reality of building the world's largest luxury dating site. It will also be offering advice to those seeking their soulmate.

About Seeking.com

Seeking.com, established in 2006 by serial entrepreneur and centimillionaire Brandon Wade, is the largest luxury dating site for the beautiful, wealthy, and successful. With over 46 million members worldwide, Seeking.com has redefined luxury dating, emphasising not just financial prosperity, but emotional fulfilment and healthy relationships.

Luxury, according to Seeking.com, means having it all — emotionally, financially, and in every aspect that defines a fulfilling relationship. As a luxury dating platform, Seeking.com distinguishes between complementary hypergamy and traditional hypergamy, advocating for a world where everyone has the opportunity to experience upliftment and luxury in their personal lives and relationships.

