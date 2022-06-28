Damon Motors Selects EMQX--The World's Leading Solution for Cloud-Connected Vehicle Infrastructure

Intended to be the "smartest, safest, all-electric motorcycles on the planet," Damon's vehicles will use a cloud-connected AI engine and 360º advanced warning system to continually alert the rider to potential road hazards. The cloud data connection, built on the world's leading provider of IoT connection solutions, EMQX, provides a data messaging infrastructure to enable the motorcycle's onboard AI to improve its guidance over time.

"The EMQX solution is a critical piece of our infrastructure facilitating Motorcycle connectivity to the cloud, securely and at scale," said Rob Charter, Director of Engineering at Damon.

EMQX is a cloud-native Internet of Things (IoT) messaging platform that scales to 100 million concurrent device connections. Using open-source clustering technology and open standard IoT protocols like Message Queuing Telemetry Transport (MQTT). EMQX can securely move large amounts of data from IoT devices such as vehicle sensors to the cloud and reliably deliver control messages from the cloud back to devices.

Damon's CoPilot vehicle safety system collects road and ride data using an array of cameras, radar, and non-visual sensors. Its onboard neural network continuously scans for potential danger and alerts the rider through haptic feedback on the handlebar, integrated windscreen LEDs, front and rearview cameras, and long-range radar displays.

Using data collected from vehicles and environments around the world and shared through the EMQX platform, the CoPilot AI will be able to improve over time to deliver more meaningful interactions tuned to the individual rider's behaviors.

"What Damon Motors is doing with CoPilot is a huge leap forward for vehicle connectivity and rider safety," commented Dylan Kennedy, General Manager of EMQ Technologies. "It requires a fusion of precision sensing, edge computing, machine learning, and mobility, which is really impressive. The fact that we provide the data infrastructure with our best-in-class EMQX solution, helping to create a much safer environment for the motorcyclist, is very exciting and rewarding for EMQ."

EMQX also provides native integrations with many services and databases in the cloud for ease in distributing, processing, and analyzing vehicle telemetry data. The Internet of Vehicles is repeatedly turning to EMQ to provide solutions that decrease network latency and enable hyper scaling.

Damon's HyperSport and HyperFighter motorcycles are available for reservation now. The CoPilot cloud network is expected to go live in late 2022 with the first vehicles estimated to ship in early 2024.

About Damon Motors

https://damon.com

Damon Motors is a global technology leader disrupting urban mobility. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Damon is leading the future of motorcycling with never-before-seen technologies. Starting with the HyperSport, Damon has reimagined the relationship between bike and rider—erasing the divide to make them one. Anchored by its proprietary electric powertrain, HyperDrive™, the company has stunned the motorcycling world by delivering earth-scorching speed, ferocious design, and epic new technologies like CoPilot™ and Shift™ that make motorcycling smarter, safer and cleaner. Damon continues to push limits to create a global impact and shift the perception of mobility and safety.

About EMQ

https://www.emqx.com

EMQ is an open-source IoT data infrastructure software provider, delivering the world's leading cloud-native MQTT-based IoT messaging platform and streaming database, providing a one-stop cloud-native solution for real-time IoT data connection, movement, processing and analytics, from edge to cloud to multicloud.

The flagship product EMQX is adopted by more than 10,000 enterprise users from over 50 countries, connecting more than 100 million IoT devices worldwide. Trusted by over 300 customers in business-critical production environments, EMQ powers future-proof IoT solutions and enterprise digital transformation.

