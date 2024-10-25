Damm Appoints Luke White as Managing Director for UK

LONDON and BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Damm, the renowned Spanish beer company based in Barcelona is thrilled to announce the appointment of Luke White as the new Managing Director of Damm UK. Luke will be responsible for the UK growth of the brewers iconic Estrella Damm brand, as well as its wider portfolio including Free Damm, Damm Lemon, Victoria Malaga, Rosa Blanca and Complot. This pivotal addition to the leadership team aims to bolster the company's long-term presence in the competitive UK market and setup the business for long term growth.

Luke White

Luke joins Damm after a successful decade at Budweiser Brewing Group the UK arm of AB InBev, where he has excelled in various operational and strategic roles. His track record of leading high-performing teams and managing complex projects, positions him as a transformative leader, equipped to steer Damm UK through its next chapter of expansion and innovation.

Juan Gonzalez, International Business Director says:

"Damm is confident that Luke's leadership and deep knowledge of the UK beer industry, will bring significant value to our operations and support our strategic objectives and vision in the UK. His expertise will be instrumental in fostering a strong business culture and defining the future identity and footprint of Damm in the UK as we embark on elevating our brand presence."

Luke White, incoming Managing Director says:

"I am honoured to join Damm at such an exciting time as we get ready to transform the business. I look forward to collaborating with the team to not only build on Damm's rich heritage but also to innovate and engage with our customers in meaningful ways, to make sure consumers get the best experience with our brands. Together, we will define the future of Damm in the UK."

Damm is a brewer from Barcelona whose main business activity is the production, bottling and distribution of beer, as well as other drinks including water, soft drinks, and milk. The company was founded in 1876 by the Alsatian brewing master August Kuentzmann Damm and today is present in more than 130 countries. It operates 17 production plants in the Iberian Peninsula and one in Bedford, United Kingdom. The company produces and packages over 21 million hectolitres of beer, water, soft drinks, milk and shakes. In 2023, its turnover reached 2,061 million euros and the total workforce of the company stood at 5,765 people at the end of the year.

