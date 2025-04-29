Damai Lagoon Resort: The Tropical Jewel of Sarawak, Borneo

KUCHING, Malaysia, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Nestled in Nature's Embrace

Set against the majestic backdrop of Mount Santubong and the shimmering South China Sea, Damai Lagoon Resort is a sanctuary where nature seamlessly meets luxury. Spanning over 25 acres of lush tropical landscape, the resort offers an idyllic escape for travelers seeking adventure, relaxation, and cultural exploration.

The resort’s sea-facing Luxe Wing glows at twilight, offering guests a tranquil retreat framed by Mount Santubong and the calming sounds of the ocean. The grand entrance of Damai Lagoon Resort welcomes guests with its signature architecture and a sweeping view of the South China Sea--an idyllic first impression of Sarawak’s premier tropical escape.

Conveniently located just 60 minutes from Kuching International Airport and 45 minutes from Kuching's bustling city center, the resort provides easy access to Sarawak's natural and cultural wonders. A short 3-minute walk brings you to the Sarawak Cultural Village, a living museum of local traditions, while the Damai Golf & Country Club, a mere 5-minute drive away, offers a haven for leisure enthusiasts.

Luxurious Accommodations for Every Traveler

At Damai Lagoon Resort, luxury takes center stage with 160 exquisitely designed guestrooms spread across two distinctive wings:

Luxe Wing : For those who seek sophistication, this wing boasts 41 luxurious suites, complemented by an infinity pool that offers panoramic sea views. The Coconut Bar , perched by the pool, is the perfect spot to enjoy a sunset cocktail. This wing is also home to Eden Damai Wellness , where guests can rejuvenate with advanced therapies, including rejuvenate with cutting-edge treatments like IDUNN Oxygen Bathtub .





: For those who seek sophistication, this wing boasts 41 luxurious suites, complemented by an infinity pool that offers panoramic sea views. The , perched by the pool, is the perfect spot to enjoy a sunset cocktail. This wing is also home to , where guests can rejuvenate with advanced therapies, including rejuvenate with cutting-edge treatments like . Serene Wing: Tailored for families and relaxed travelers, this wing offers 119 spacious rooms, including two-bedroom family accommodations. These rooms feature direct balcony access to the kids' pool, making them ideal for families. Dining options in the Serene Wing include the Horizon Restaurant for all-day dining, The Rasa for international and local delights, and Crumbs Bakery, where freshly baked treats await.

Unparalleled Facilities for Leisure and Business

Damai Lagoon Resort goes above and beyond to provide an array of exceptional amenities for both leisure and business travelers:

Pools for All Ages : Enjoy a serene dip in the infinity pool or let the kids have fun in their dedicated pool area.

: Enjoy a serene dip in the infinity pool or let the kids have fun in their dedicated pool area. Eden Damai Wellness : Indulge in personalized wellness treatments designed to rejuvenate your body and mind.

: Indulge in personalized wellness treatments designed to rejuvenate your body and mind. Event Spaces : From grand celebrations in the Puteri Ballroom , which accommodates up to 50 banquet tables, to intimate corporate meetings in the Talang , Satang , and Bako Meeting Rooms , our facilities cater to every need.

: From grand celebrations in the , which accommodates up to 50 banquet tables, to intimate corporate meetings in the , , and , our facilities cater to every need. Recreational Adventures: Embark on nature trails, try watersports, or explore Sarawak's captivating rainforest ecosystem.

Tailored Experiences for Every Type of Traveler

Immerse yourself in eco-luxury and cultural authenticity with proximity to Sarawak's cultural landmarks and nature trails. The advanced wellness treatments at Eden Damai Wellness perfectly align with Europe's growing interest in health tourism.

The resort's family-friendly amenities, including spacious family rooms and a kids' pool, make it ideal for group and family travel. Its strategic location near attractions, golf courses, and shopping opportunities at Posh Convenience Shop ensures a well-rounded vacation experience.

Why Choose Damai Lagoon Resort?

At Damai Lagoon Resort, we are committed to creating unforgettable moments infused with Sarawakian warmth and hospitality. Whether you're seeking a romantic escape, a fun-filled family vacation, or a sophisticated venue for business gatherings, the resort offers something for everyone.

Experience the perfect harmony of luxury, culture, and nature at Damai Lagoon Resort—your gateway to unforgettable memories in the heart of Borneo.

How to contact us?

We'd love to assist you in planning your perfect getaway or event at Damai Lagoon Resort. Here's how you can reach us:

Email: info@damailagoon.my

Website: www.damailagoon.my

Social Media: Facebook: www.facebook.com/damailagoonresort

: Instagram: www.instagram.com/damailagoonresort

For reservations, events, or special requests, contact us directly via email or through the booking form on our website.

We look forward to welcoming you to Damai Lagoon Resort—where nature, luxury, and unforgettable memories await!

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2670943/Image_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2670944/image_2.jpg