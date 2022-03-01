Damage Media Group Announces Acquisition of GamerHeadlines.com

Originally launched in March 2013, the team behind GamerHeadlines.com has been covering gaming news around giants from the home console industry for almost a decade, with close to 10,000 published articles and 115,000 Facebook fans across the globe.

The project is powered by the latest version of WordPress, known for its rich ecosystem of plugins and Google-friendly code, while the clean, modern look is attributed to the modified Soledad Magazine theme, a premium digital magazine layout optimized across all devices. Site migration to A2 Hosting will foster better site speed and viewing experiences, even with high-volume traffic.

In 2020, the global gaming console market attained an estimated value of USD 51 billion. The console industry is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 9% in the forecast period of 2022-2027 and hit a value of USD 86 billion by 2026. The surge in the number of gaming enthusiasts, the ever-advancing technological innovations, and the recent pandemic lockdowns have led to a significant boost in the home entertainment industry and console gaming market. GamerHeadlines.com is strategically set to scale and expand by tapping into this industry's success.

GamerHeadlines.com marks the companies third acquisition since their launch in late 2020. PrinterHeadlines.com was their first major move back in April 2021, a technology site focusing on printing enthusiasts and home office workers. Later that year, in November 2021, the company announced the acquisition of CasinoHeadlines.com, the B2C iGaming website covering industry news, legislations and operator reviews. The group is aiming to achieve a complete vertical coverage of the tech and gaming industry by the end of this year.

About Damage Media Group

An independent digital publishing group based in Tallinn, Estonia, DMG specializes in creating content-driven experiences for technology and gaming enthusiasts. Since it was established in late 2020, the company has been paving its way into the publishing sector by acquiring existing websites that operate within their markets of interest. It then improves upon those websites via its own network of journalists, editors and contributors from the tech and gaming sectors.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1750473/Damage_Media_Group.jpg

SOURCE Damage Media Group