DAMAC Properties Unveils its First Launch of 2025: Riverside Views

Amira Sajwani, commented: "We are proud to continue listening to our customers' feedback and bringing truly desired products to the market. Riverside Views introduces a collection of stylish one- and two-bedroom apartments housed within eight uniquely themed clusters: Teal, Azure, Marine, Indigo, Royal, Capri, Sun and Pacific. Designed to connect residents to nature and community, the project features a mix of greenery and water scenery, enhancing a sense of well-being and connection with the environment. We will continue to shape Dubai's luxury real estate landscape and bring iconic products."

A New Standard in Wellness-based Living

Situated around 15 minutes each from Expo 2020 and Al Maktoum International Airport, Riverside Views promises easy accessibility with world-class amenities. Five signature dining options will be available, including Portofino Italian Restaurant, a floating island restaurant, a Zen Spa, and a hydroponic farm providing fresh greens daily. With a focus on health and wellness, fitness facilities by the water and a floating chess stage will be accessible to residents, as well as a floating opera, essential oil lakes, and Peace Rooms designed to encourage mindfulness and creativity.

With 1-bedroom apartments starting at AED 888,000 and 2-bedroom apartments from AED 1,420,000, Riverside Views offers an attractive 70/30 payment plan. The project is scheduled for handover on the 31st of May 2028.

A Year of Momentum and Expansion

The unveiling of Riverside Views follows a record-breaking year for DAMAC Properties, marked by the launch of three major community developments: Sun City, DAMAC Islands, and the announcement of DAMAC Riverside. Building on this momentum, DAMAC plans to introduce new projects and deliver significant construction updates throughout 2025.

DAMAC Properties has been at the forefront of the Middle East's luxury real estate market since 2002, delivering award-winning residential, commercial and leisure properties across the region and internationally, including in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, the Maldives, Canada, the United States, as well as the United Kingdom.

Since then, the company has delivered more than 47,000 homes with over 40,000 more in diverse planning and development phases. Joining forces with some of the world's most eminent fashion and lifestyle brands to create tremendous living experiences, such as with Versace, Roberto Cavalli, or de GRISOGONO. With a consistent vision and momentum, DAMAC is building the next generation of luxury living across the globe.

