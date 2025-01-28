DAMAC INTERNATIONAL UNVEILS THE DELMORE, DESIGNED BY ZAHA HADID ARCHITECTS, AND COMMENCES CONSTRUCTION

Site work is underway at the boutique oceanfront condominium, which is Dubai-headquartered DAMAC International's first real estate foray in the United States

A marketplace one-of-one, The Delmore – situated in Miami's Billionaire's Triangle – will feature true mansions in the sky, averaging more than 7,000 square feet and supported by more than 55,000 square feet of unparalleled amenities

MIAMI, Fla., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DAMAC International, one of the world's premier developers of high-end residential properties, today announced the launch of The Delmore, a 12-story, ultra-luxury boutique oceanfront condominium located at 8777 Collins Avenue in the Town of Surfside, Miami.

The Delmore is a centerpiece of Miami’s Billionaire’s Triangle, developed by DAMAC International with designs by Zaha Hadid Architects. Suspended 125 feet in the air will be a 75-foot-long acrylic swimming pool - a first of its kind for Miami.

Led by globally recognized founder Hussain Sajwani, DAMAC International is known as a prime property market pacesetter, with a portfolio of more than 45,000 luxury residences throughout a multitude of acclaimed global destinations, including London, Toronto, and the Maldives. The Delmore marks the Dubai-headquartered company's real estate foray into the United States, complemented by DAMAC's recently announced, $20 Billion investment into the buildout of data centers across the American Sunbelt and Midwest. The company is currently developing data centers in 10 countries throughout Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

Sales of The Delmore are being exclusively brokered by Douglas Elliman. Construction has begun, with an anticipated completion of 2029. The beachside condominium will furthermore be a showpiece within Surfside. Adjacent to Indian Creek and minutes from Bal Harbour, the Town completes the coveted "Billionaire's Triangle," one of Miami's most revered destinations. Residents of these mansions in the sky will be steps from some of the area's most treasured hot-spots and postcard-worthy locales.

Designed by internationally acclaimed Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA) – the highly decorated British architecture and design firm founded by the late, Pritzker-prize winning architect Zaha Hadid – The Delmore features 200 linear feet of sandy beachfront, as well as unobstructed views of the Atlantic Ocean, Biscayne Bay, and Miami skyline. The plush, two-acre property will be ZHA's second residential project in the Miami area and one of the firm's select few in the U.S.

"We have been focused on delivering an ultra-luxury product to the South Florida market that is unlike anything the area has seen previously," said Jeffery Rossely, Senior Vice President of Development for DAMAC International. "Between Zaha Hadid Architects' stunning designs and our global expertise, we are confident that The Delmore will be an extraordinary project, especially as we are designing homes for permanent residents, reflecting the transition we see occurring throughout the region."

Comprising 37 mansions – directed by a Residence Manager and served by residential butlers – The Delmore will be distinguished by a sculptural façade with sinuous curves and nested crescents that coalesce at the corners – hallmarks of Zaha Hadid's inimitable style. An impressive, flow-through canyon with sky views will delineate the building's north and south wings, leading seamlessly from the porte-cochère to the grand, glass-roofed double-height lobby, and out to the lush, oceanside meditation garden.

The lobby – also designed by ZHA with skilled artisans working with the finest materials to the highest quality and craftsmanship – will feature work by the project's interior designer, Hirsch Bedner Associates (HBA), a world-renowned hospitality design firm with offices throughout America, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. Across the canyon, suspended 125 feet in the air, a spectacular see-through swimming pool will further define the property as an architectural showplace. The 75-foot-long acrylic pool – visible from Collins Avenue and likened to a water-filled bridge – will be the only one of its kind in Miami and a signature statement for Surfside.

"Our team was tasked with conceptualizing an oceanfront development that would redefine the standard for bespoke residential in a region that has earned global acclaim for its luxury offerings," said Chris Lepine, Director of Zaha Hadid Architects. "We believe that The Delmore exceeds that standard."

Expansive, wraparound terraces at The Delmore will be staggered floor by floor – never aligning vertically. This unique, stepped configuration will not only amplify the mansions' sense of seclusion and their connection to the oceanfront setting, but reduce the building's visual impact from the beach. A series of sculptural, shell-shaped fins along the façade will be additional key features, ensuring privacy between mansions while simultaneously providing shade from direct sunlight in the heat of the day.

Prices for four- to five-bedroom mansions in The Delmore – all fully finished, each with private elevator entry foyers – will start at $15 million. The residences – comparable to single-family retreats with sizes averaging 7,000 square feet and penthouses starting at 10,000 square feet – will have sweeping water panoramas. Each of the property's 12 floors will have no more than four residences. HBA will be designing all baths and wardrobes in the mansions, as well as custom Molteni&C kitchens – each anchored by intricately carved marble islands. White-glove services and more than 55,000 square feet of holistic amenities will further define the rarefied haven.

"Simply put, this is a spectacular, transformative property," said Jay Phillip Parker, Chief Executive Officer of Brokerage, Florida Region, Douglas Elliman. "There is significant demand for a product of this magnitude, especially in South Florida where the one percent continue to acquire ultra-high-end properties. For the most discerning of purchasers, this is going to be the next great retreat."

The developer's vision for The Delmore is to go above and beyond traditional high-end condominium offerings – presenting an enclave that is replete with service, akin to what discerning buyers would expect and demand at preeminent destinations worldwide.

DAMAC International's portfolio is reflective of this, with noteworthy projects including DAMAC Towers Nine Elms in London, with interiors by Versace, and the under-construction, 84-acre Mandarin Oriental Bolidhuffaru Reef Resort in the Maldives, among others.

The Delmore's exquisite rooftop deck, with the sky-high, transparent floating pool as its centerpiece – will have lounges, umbrellas, and a summer kitchen, perfected by unobstructed sunset, Bay, and Miami skyline vistas – a welcoming area for respite and leisure.

At the lobby-level, a collection of resort-style amenities will cater to daily enjoyment and well-being. The state-of-the-art fitness center will feature studios for yoga, reformer Pilates, and stretching. An indoor, 75-foot lap pool, adjacent to a Jacuzzi and lounge areas, will complement the rooftop pool and serve as a quintessential venue for morning workouts or year-round, all-weather recreation. Primed to draw the outdoors in, this tranquil space, overlooking The Delmore's signature meditation garden, will feature a long expanse of glass doors that dramatically retract to create an open-air pool and a continuous connection to the verdant exteriors.

The wellness spa will have personalized programs, accompanied by a suite of offerings, including a steam room, sauna, cold and hot plunge pools, and a relaxation lounge. A private restaurant with a curated, Michelin-starred menu, exclusive to residents and their guests, will be an additional pièce de resistance.

With the ocean as its backdrop, the more than 20,000-square-foot outdoor meditation garden will be a quiet hideaway, marked by cascading reflective pools, open-air spaces for healing and yoga, a fire pit, and botanical gardens with a serenity path. Owners will also relish the serene beach experience, accentuated by sun loungers and personalized food and beverage services – all overseen by dedicated beach butlers.

Furthering The Delmore's connection to the surrounding environment, landscaping will be spearheaded by Miami-headquartered CLAD Landscape Architecture & Design, founded by Carolina Monteiro, whose origins and prowess extend from São Paulo, Brazil to cities across Europe and the U.S.

For more information, visit www.TheDelmore.com.

DAMAC International

DAMAC International is an award-winning global leader in luxury real estate and hospitality headquartered in Dubai. Led by founder Hussain Sajwani, DAMAC's portfolio includes iconic projects like DAMAC Tower Nine Elms (DTNE) in London, featuring interiors by Versace; iconic residential developments in Toronto, Canada, with local partners, and an upcoming 84-acre Mandarin Oriental Bolidhuffaru Reef Resort in the Maldives. The Delmore in Miami, designed in collaboration with Zaha Hadid Architects, marks its entry into the U.S. market, further expanding its international footprint. Through partnerships with world-renowned brands such as Versace Home, Roberto Cavalli, de GRISOGONO, and hospitality leaders, DAMAC consistently delivers exceptional living experiences and is known for setting new standards in design, architecture and craftsmanship.

Douglas Elliman Development Marketing (DEDM)

Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, a division of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, offers unmatched expertise in sales, leasing, and marketing for new developments throughout New York City, Long Island, Westchester, New Jersey, Florida, California, Massachusetts, and Texas. The company's new development hybrid platform matches highly experienced new development experts with skilled brokerage professionals who provide unparalleled expertise and real time market intelligence to its clients. The firm is heralded for its achievements in record-breaking sales throughout each of its regions. Drawing upon decades of experience and market-specific knowledge, Douglas Elliman Development Marketing offers a multidisciplinary approach that includes comprehensive in-house research, planning and design, marketing, and sales. Through a strategic global alliance with Knight Frank Residential, the world's largest privately-owned property consultancy, the company markets properties to audiences in 58 countries, representing an over $87 billion global new development portfolio. Visit Elliman.com/marketing.

