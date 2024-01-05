Dalian Golden Pebble Beach Resort is particularly "hot" this winter

DALIAN, China, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In winter, going to Northeast China to "play with ice and snow and soak in hot springs" is the most fashionable choice for Chinese young people. Dalian Golden Pebble Beach Resort has opened the 24-hour "day and night" play mode this winter, and the scene is particularly "hot". According to statistics, during the just-concluded New Year's Day holiday, Golden Pebble Beach Resort received a total of 63,000 tourists, with a notable 62.2% year-on-year growth in the operating income of key tourism enterprises.

Dalian Golden Pebble Beach Resort

The unique geographical advantages have resulted in Dalian's rich geothermal resources and unique hot spring culture. In the "round-the-clock, four-season, and all-age" immersive cultural tourism product system, Golden Pebble Beach Hot Spring is at the top of the list in terms of quality, taste and brand. Relying on such advantages, Dalian Golden Pebble Beach held a hot spring health culture festival, in which various hot spring hotels have also launched preferential packages on sale for a limited time, further driving the flow of visitors. Luneng Hot Spring, Tangjingze Hot Spring, Yudian Hot Spring, Levana resort and other hot spring hotels were fully booked for two consecutive days during the New Year's Day holiday.

To provide visitors with a richer experience in Golden Pebble Beach in winter, "Golden Pebble Beach Happy Snow World" has launched a lot of fun projects, including Snow Racing Boat, Railway Train, Crazy Octopus, Crazy Gold Rush, Snow Roller Coaster, Snow and Ice Hovercraft and Cute Pets Paradise, according to Dalian Jinshitan National Tourist Resort Tourism Bureau. In addition, Golden Pebble Beach Culture Expo Plaza has launched parent-child amusement activities such as "I am the New Year's Koi" and "New Year's Tour in Huaxia with Non-stop Fun". On the eve of Spring Festival, Golden Pebble Beach Resort will also hold the "Chinese New Year Lantern Festival", which will be a one-month-long light and shadow feast for tourists at home and abroad through the combination of modern crafts and traditional crafts and the in-depth integration of hi-tech fashion sense and national tide elements.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2311789/Dalian.jpg