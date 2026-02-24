Dajin Offshore Strengthens European Supply Chain through Partnership with Polish State-Owned Shipyard - Stocznia Szczecińska "Wulkan" for Nordseecluster B - a joint offshore wind project of RWE and Norges Bank Investment Management

SZCZECIN, Poland, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dajin Offshore, China's largest private manufacturer of offshore wind foundations, has signed a contract with the Polish state-owned company Szczecin Shipyard "Wulkan" for the fabrication of at least 40 ready-to-install internal platform sets for foundations to be delivered to the Nordseecluster B offshore wind project in the German North Sea.

The contract, valued 47 million zlotys, marks an important step in strengthening cooperation between Dajin and the European offshore wind supply chain. Production start is scheduled end of February 2026. Approximately 200 people will be directly and indirectly involved in the project at the shipyard itself and in the surrounding area, including engineering staff, workers, suppliers, etc.

Supporting a Major European Offshore Wind Development

Nordseecluster is a joint offshore wind project of RWE (51%) and Norges Bank Investment Management (49%), with RWE responsible for construction and operations throughout the lifecycle of the wind farms. Located approximately 50 km north of the island of Juist in the German Exclusive Economic Zone, the project combines several wind farm sites in the eastern part of the German North Sea.

With a total planned capacity of up to 1.6 GW, Nordseecluster will generate enough renewable electricity to supply the equivalent of around 1.6 million German homes. The project is being implemented in two phases, with Nordseecluster B scheduled to start commercial operation from the beginning of 2029.

Dajin's involvement in the project reflects its active cooperation with European developers and subcontractors and its continued integration into the European offshore wind market.

Strengthening Polish-European Industrial Cooperation

The agreement with Szczecin Shipyard "Wulkan", a company owned by the Polish State Treasury, reinforces industrial ties between Dajin and Poland's offshore manufacturing sector. Wulkan, located on a 45-hectare site along the Oder River, has significant infrastructure dedicated to the production of large-scale steel structures and is developing its offshore wind portfolio as a strategic growth area.

This is not Wulkan's first offshore project, and the shipyard has clear ambitions to expand its role within the offshore wind supply chain, including future projects planned in Poland.

Adam Kowalski, Dajin's Head of Supply Chain Management, stated:

"This contract confirms Dajin's long-term commitment to cooperation with European partners. Through our collaboration with Wulkan, we aim to share knowledge, industry standards and practical experience gained in international offshore wind projects. Strengthening local competencies today will support the development of the supply chain for future Polish wind farms."

The collaboration includes the exchange of engineering experience and manufacturing practices, contributing to the development of local expertise in offshore wind structures.

Both Dajin and Wulkan assume further cooperation on upcoming offshore wind projects, particularly in Poland, as the country advances its offshore wind programme in the Baltic Sea.

Global Experience, European Integration

With more than 20 years of experience in onshore and offshore wind products, Dajin ranks among the leading global wind power equipment manufacturers. The company has an annual production capacity of approximately 1.5 million tons of steel and operates from its own open-sea port, manufacturing large-diameter monopiles, transition pieces, jackets, floating foundations and offshore towers.

As the first publicly listed company in China's wind industry among its peers, Dajin combines global manufacturing scale with increasing cooperation across European supply chains. The partnership with Wulkan reflects this approach — integrating international experience with local industrial participation in support of Europe's energy transition.