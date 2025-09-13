Dairy Herd Management Market worth $8.88 billion by 2032 with 8.6% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Dairy Herd Management Market, valued at US$4.16 billion in 2024 stood at US$4.99 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 8.6% from 2025 to 2032, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$8.88 billion by the end of the period. Key factors fueling market growth include increasing demand for high-quality dairy products, growing herd size, and rising adoption of automated milking systems. Moreover, concerns regarding livestock diseases, government support for modernizing dairy farms, and increasing precision livestock farming further drive the market expansion. Opportunities in the market involve the integration of AI and IoT solutions for herd health monitoring, fertility management, and feeding optimization. These advancements are expected to enhance profitability for farmers while ensuring animal welfare and sustainable dairy production.

By offering, the software segment is expected to experience the fastest growth rate. Key factors driving this segment include the increasing adoption of cloud-based platforms, data analytics tools, and farm management applications. These solutions enable real-time monitoring, seamless integration of dairy herd records, and help farmers optimize productivity and compliance while reducing operational costs.

By end users, the large-scale farms segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024, as these farms can invest high costs in advanced automation, milking robots, and precision monitoring systems. Moreover, the increasing need to manage large herds efficiently, reduce labor dependency, and maintain higher productivity further drives the adoption of these technologies in large-scale dairy farms, thereby driving market growth.

By geography, the rapid market expansion in the Asia Pacific is attributed to the rising milk production in countries such as India, China, and Australia. Additionally, rapid herd expansion, government initiatives to modernize dairy farming, and increasing adoption of automated milking and monitoring technologies are driving strong market growth across the region. India and China have a large number of livestock animals, driven by the high demand for meat, milk, and other animal-based products.

Prominent players in the dairy herd management market are DeLaval (Sweden), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), Afimilk Ltd. (Israel), BouMatic (US), Nedap N.V. (Netherlands), Fullwood JOZ (UK), Dairymaster (Ireland), Lely (Netherlands), and VAS (US).

DeLaval (Sweden):

Tetra Laval comprises Tetra Pak, Sidel, and DeLaval, with DeLaval specializing in dairy farming solutions. Based in Tumba, Sweden, DeLaval is renowned for its dairy equipment across various segments: Milking, Hygiene, Service, and Farm Supplies. Through all these business segments, the company offers dairy herd management solutions across the globe. The company also offers an all-inclusive service program for maintenance and expert advice. The company operates 13 technical training centers, seven R&D centers, six distribution centers, and 13 production plants globally. In January 2024, DeLaval launched its VMS Batch Milking system, an innovative method that combines robotic automation with traditional parlor-style herd grouping to milk larger herds more efficiently. The system has already been adopted across over 10 installations, milking 10,000 cows globally. The company maintains a strong presence in Europe, the Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America, with subsidiaries in Switzerland, the US, the Netherlands, India, and Poland.

Merck & Co., Inc. (US)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a global healthcare company that delivers innovative health solutions through its prescription medicines, including biologic therapies, vaccines, and animal health products. The company's operations are managed on a product basis and include two reportable segments: Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. Merck Animal Health is a division of Merck & Co., Inc. Through its animal health segment, the company offers the widest range of animal health management solutions and services, as well as an extensive suite of identification, traceability, and monitoring solutions for dairy herd management. The company maintains significant research and manufacturing facilities in multiple locations, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. Merck Animal Health is present in more than 50 countries, while its products are available in 150 markets.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is one of the leading providers of dairy herd management solutions. It operates through five business divisions, namely Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Powder Technologies, Food & Healthcare Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies. The company offers a wide range of dairy herd management products, such as animal feeder systems, farm management systems, manure management systems, and automated milking systems, through its Farm Technologies division. It operates in over 150 countries, with production and service facilities across Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific, supported by over 70 service organizations worldwide. In November 2024, GEA launched the Body Condition Scoring (BCS) system as part of its CattleEye solution for dairy farms. The AI-driven system provides real-time monitoring of cow health by detecting lameness and evaluating body condition, offering insights to optimize herd management, prevent metabolic diseases, and enhance productivity.

