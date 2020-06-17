Dairy.com Acquires Orbis MES

Accelerates End-To-End Supply Chain Digitization and Expands Global Presence

FRISCO, Texas, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dairy.com® announces the acquisition of Orbis MES, a Dublin, Ireland-based leader in manufacturing execution systems (MES) for the food and beverage industry. The move broadens Dairy.com's portfolio of software solutions that deliver visibility, efficiency, and traceability across the entire value chain.

Dairy.com CEO Scott Sexton stated, "The Orbis MES application suite provides dairy, food, and beverage plants the ability to manage operations in real-time, from anywhere. It is exceptional software that tracks a liquid product's complicated journey from plant intake to finished products. Companies can prevent product loss, evaluate operating performance, improve quality, trace product flows, and monitor utilities consumption." Sexton continued "That's great because all plants are looking to maximize efficiency, food safety, and sustainability while minimizing shrink, waste, and losses. With this acquisition, Dairy.com continues to lead the way to a truly integrated and connected supply chain."

Orbis MES has been a leading MES provider to the food and beverage industry since 1998. Orbis' long-standing partnerships with European dairy clients include Glanbia, Dairygold, and Arrabawn. In the U.S., Glanbia, Southwest Cheese, Dairy Farmers of America, and Dean Dairy utilize Orbis to optimize plant operations. In the brewing and distilling space, the company partners with Guinness, Baileys, Captain Morgan Distillery, Johnnie Walker Distillery, and The McCallan Distillery in Scotland.

"Joining the Dairy.com family allows us to expand our services and offerings to provide more value to our clients," Orbis MES Founder and CEO John Tobin said. "We are excited to become the Dairy.com European hub and help grow the combined business around the world."

Tobin will continue to lead the Orbis MES team from Dublin and will join the Dairy.com executive leadership team. Orbis MES remains committed to serving its customers and expanding its offerings in the dairy, brewing, and distilling industries.

For more information about our software and services, visit https://www.dairy.com. Registration is also open for our upcoming free webinar, Thursday, June 25, 10:00 a.m. CST, on How Digitization Makes the Supply Chain More Efficient, Agile, and Customer-Focused - resulting in transparency and bottom-line profit.

Dairy.com is a pioneering provider of SaaS solutions and actionable dairy market intelligence. Every day, clients leverage Dairy.com's technology suite and advisory capabilities to drive efficiencies and profitable growth. Founded in 2000 by industry leaders, the Dairy.com team is now around 150 employees strong and is the largest independent dairy supply-chain technology provider globally.

Orbis MES Ltd. was established in 1998. Orbis MES focuses exclusively on the application of MES Solutions in the food and beverage industries, helping companies to optimize their processes and drive toward a Zero Loss Manufacturing goal. Orbis has an experienced team of Technologists, Process Engineers, and Project Managers with food and beverage expertise serving a global customer base. Learn more at http://www.orbismes.com.

