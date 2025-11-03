Dahua Technology Unveils Regional Hub in Budapest, Strategically Elevating Global AIoT Ecosystem and Localized Value Creation

BUDAPEST, Hungary, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dahua Technology, a world-leading video-centric AIoT solution and service provider, successfully hosted the grand opening ceremony of the Dahua Technology Central Eastern Europe, Nordic and Türkiye regional showroom (the "Showroom") on October 23 in Budapest, Hungary. Signifying a major strategic upgrade for Dahua Technology CEENT region and a bold new chapter in Dahua's overseas growth, the Showroom will further drive innovation, industry collaboration and localized services to create greater values across the market.

With the slogan "Together, we build a future," the event showcased Dahua's smart IoT and intelligent solutions, bringing together regional distributors, system integrators, and clients to experience its latest advances and reinforce its brand presence.

In Dahua Technology CEENT region, the Showroom's opening marks a new phase of growth and commitment to localized operations. With stronger local service and support, it aims to build client trust, expand market reach, and sustain growth. As a multi-functional platform, it offers product demos, solutions, and technical training to boost partners' knowledge, sales, and collaboration. The Showroom aims to anchor a local intelligent ecosystem, spurring cross-sector innovation and regional business upgrades.

Through cross-sector partnerships, Dahua has achieved remarkable growth in Europe over the past decade, solidifying its position as a key overseas market. Its European operations comprise a significant footprint across 40+ countries and regions, a team of over 600 employees, a network of 10,000+ clients and partners, and a dedicated service network of 20+ sites with 18 hotlines targeting 24-hour responses.

"In recent years, Dahua has introduced more advanced, innovative, and industry-leading products, technologies, and solutions in Europe. Dahua's innovations such as Full-color, WizColor, AcuPick, DoLynk Cloud, and Xinghan Large-Scale AI Models are continuously upgraded, effectively addressing customer needs and pain points in order to deliver the highest quality products and services," remarked Bob Chen, President of Dahua Technology Global Business. "Dahua provides powerful and intelligent technologies and solutions that significantly enhance customer efficiency and productivity while creating greater value and social impact."

More than a physical space, the Showroom's opening marks a milestone in the company's regional strategy, signaling a stronger commitment to partners and a focus on sustainable growth.

Eric Xu, President of Dahua Technology CEENT region, noted that Dahua CEENT has grown steadily over the past 20 years and launched co-growth programs like the Dahua LAB Tour, certification training, Partner Days, security fairs, and innovation forums.

"We hope, also we need to succeed together with our partners in future," he said. "Dahua is not only a technology leader but also a caring and responsible corporate citizen who actively contributes to the local community. "

Through initiatives such as the Türkiye earthquake relief and various local sponsorships, Dahua gives back to society, supports inclusion, and fosters cultural connections. Dahua's mission states it will continue prioritizing customers, collaborating with partners to deliver reliable products and services, enabling a smarter society and better living.

