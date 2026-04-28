Dahua Technology Releases 2025 ESG Report: Advancing Sustainable Development Through Digital Intelligence

HANGZHOU, China, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dahua Technology, a world-leading video-centric AIoT solution and service provider, has released its seventh Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, outlining its ongoing efforts in sustainable development under its mission of "enabling a smarter society and better living."

In 2025, Dahua further integrated ESG strategies into its global operations, focusing on green development, compliance, and responsible use of technology. The company was awarded a Silver Medal by EcoVadis, ranking among the top 15% of companies worldwide.

KV

Expanding AIoT Innovation Across Industries

Dahua continued expanding AIoT applications across industrial, urban, and environmental scenarios. In industries such as new energy and petrochemicals, intelligent inspection solutions supported safer operations and improved maintenance efficiency. In urban environments, AI-based traffic and infrastructure monitoring systems assisted in traffic management and incident response, contributing to more stable city operations. In environmental protection, Dahua applied video and sensing technologies to biodiversity monitoring projects, including collaboration with World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) on wetland conservation. AIoT solutions were also applied in healthcare and education to improve operational efficiency and accessibility in daily services.

Accelerating Green and Low-Carbon Development

In 2025, Dahua advanced low-carbon transformation across its operations. The company expanded its photovoltaic systems, adding approximately 6.33 MW of installed capacity, a 78% year-on-year increase. Annual self-consumed solar power generation reached 11,080.70 MWh. At the manufacturing level, Dahua advanced "lights-out" factories, with AGVs covering an additional 30,000 m2, improving logistics efficiency by 50%. On the product side, Dahua continued developing energy-efficient solutions, including solar-powered 4G devices, outdoor battery-powered cameras, and 480kW DC charging systems, to reduce carbon emissions. The company obtained over 150 green product certifications and completed more than 40 product carbon footprint reports. It also optimized packaging design, reducing average volume by 20% and improving storage and transportation space utilization by 300%.

Strengthening Governance, Compliance and Data Security

Dahua strengthened its governance framework by integrating compliance management across its global operations and reinforcing business ethics and information security standards. The company has obtained multiple certifications, including GB/T 35770-2022 for compliance management, ISO 9001 for quality management, and ISO 28000 for supply chain security. During the year, there were no product recalls due to quality or safety issues. In cybersecurity and privacy protection, Dahua continued to align with international standards such as CE-RED, ISO 27701, and ISO 27018, while operating a vulnerability monitoring system for risk detection and response. Dahua also advanced AI governance practices, including alignment with ISO/IEC 42001 for artificial intelligence management.

Driving Community Engagement and Social Impact

In 2025, Dahua supported disaster relief and community initiatives across multiple regions. In Europe, the company contributed to reforestation efforts in Madrid following wildfires, supporting ecological restoration. Dahua also worked with charitable organizations such as Rêves in France and Starlight in Australia to support children with critical illnesses. In Southeast Asia, Dahua participated in emergency response efforts, including flood relief in Indonesia and post-earthquake assistance in Myanmar.

For more information, please visit the 2025 Dahua ESG Report.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2967718/KV.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2074657/Dahua_LOGO_Logo.jpg