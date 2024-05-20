Dahua Network Camera Series Obtains CC EAL 3+ Certificate

HANGZHOU, China, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dahua Technology, a world-leading video-centric AIoT solution and service provider, is proud to announce that its network cameras have successfully obtained Common Criteria (CC) EAL 3+ certificate. This achievement demonstrates Dahua's dedication to delivering secure and reliable solutions that comply with the industry's highest information security standards and best practices.

The Evaluation Assurance Level (EAL) 3+ certificate, issued by the Common Criteria for Information Technology Security Evaluation (CC), represents a widely used industry standard for evaluating the security features of IT products and systems. It has been recognized by 31 member countries of the Common Criteria Recognition Arrangement (CCRA) organization, which consists of the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Japan, etc.

As the most authoritative and influential information security standard worldwide, obtaining the CC EAL 3+ certificate verifies Dahua's robust measures against potential security threats throughout the entire R&D, production, and delivery processes. This also signifies that Dahua's information security management capabilities meet internationally recognized industry standards.

The certification process involves comprehensive testing and evaluation of Dahua's development environment, production environment, supply chain, vulnerability assessment, personnel security, as well as many other aspects. The security evaluation is completed by SGS Brightsight, a globally renowned security assessment laboratory in the Netherlands and approved by the Netherlands Scheme for Certification in the Area of IT Security (NSCIB).

"At Dahua, we prioritize the security needs and trust of our customers above all else. With the addition of CC EAL 3+ certificate, customers can be confident that they are investing in a secure and reliable solution that delivers unparalleled peace of mind, safeguarding their assets and ensuring uninterrupted operations," stated Max Xiang, IPC Product Director at Dahua Technology.

Dahua always follows best industry practices and maintains the highest standards of security across all aspects of the company's operations. In addition to product security and privacy protection, Dahua implements strict quality control measures to strengthen supply chain security. Forging ahead, Dahua will remain dedicated to advancing the security industry through innovative and secure solutions, further enhancing its cybersecurity and data protection capabilities, and working with industry partners to build a trustworthy AIoT environment.

For more in-depth insights into Dahua's cybersecurity practices, please visit www. dahuasecurity.com

