DAHON-V - a Revolutionary Bike Tech Pushing a New Frontier in Green Mobility

BEIJING, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the "JD Cycling Festival" in Beijing, China, the silver-gray, drop-bar folding bike DAHON P18 Ultra zipped past the finish line and claimed victory with lightning speed, challenging the industry's perception that "portability and speed cannot coexist" for folding bikes. This decisive victory not only ignited a renewed interest in folding bikes among cycling enthusiasts but also brought DAHON's proprietary bike tech DAHON-V into the spotlight for its speed.

DAHON-V Bike Tech: A revolutionary leap from the lab to track

Champion with DAHON P18 Ultra (center) and other medalists at the “JD Cycling Festival” DAHON P18 Ultra Folding Road Bike (Left), DELTECH cable (Upper right), Super Downtube (Lower right)

The secret behind the championship of DAHON P18 Ultra lies in its DAHON-V technology suite, a set of bicycle design and testing technologies and methods that effectively address structural shortcomings found in most bikes and boost the speed of all types of bikes. It features patented technologies like DELTECH cable and Super Downtube that enable folding bikes to achieve performance levels comparable to that of road bikes for the first time.

Unleashing Freedom of Travel: From daily commuting to casual racing

Present on the DAHON P18, the pioneering "one-bike, dual-mode" design allows riders to fold and carry a bike easily onto subways or buses when folded, and switch to a road bike structure with the drop-bar after unfolding, perfectly addressing urban cyclists' desire for both efficiency and style. Currently, DAHON's folding bikes equipped with this technology are in high demand, reflecting the market's strong desire for innovative products, above and beyond just a bike!

Green Promise: Where speed meets sustainability

Guided by the "dual-carbon" goals, DAHON is evolving from a manufacturer into a technology enabler. Through its "Sharing 360" patent licensing program, DAHON forms strategic alliances with industry leaders such as Golden Wheel Group and Shenyang (SYB), sharing proprietary technologies to raise industry standards.

Speed Has No Limits; Innovation Knows No Bounds

From Magellan's 37-month circumnavigation to the Wright brothers' invention of the first flight for mankind, humanity's pursuit of speed has always been about expanding the boundaries of freedom.

DAHON-V embodies that same spirit for the modern age: recalibrating mechanics using steel cables and algorithms, redefining the possibilities of folding and racing, and safeguarding sustainability with lightweight and smart design.

At this moment, DAHON is racing forward at "DAHON-V" speed into a greener tomorrow. As its gears turn to the rhythm of innovation, a new chapter of efficiency, freedom, and sustainability is being written—one that the world will witness together.

Speed has no limits, and DAHON is writing a new definition to unfold a new chapter of bike tech!

