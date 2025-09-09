DAHON TECH Celebrates Its Listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange: Unfolding a New Chapter Marked with Innovation

HONG KONG, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DAHON TECH (Stock Code: 02543.HK), a subsidiary company of the brand DAHON, the global leader in folding bicycles, officially debuted on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange today, garnering the attention of the Hong Kong capital market as a "Star Stock" of 2025.

During the listing ceremony at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Dr. HON, David Tak Wei, Chairman of DAHON TECH, rang the opening bell in the presence of shareholders, partners, and media representatives, marking this exciting historical milestone.

Dr. HON, David Tak Wei, Chairman of DAHON TECH, rang the opening bell. Dr. Hon announced a new chapter defined by innovation in his speech.

Dr. Hon's Address: A New Chapter Defined by Innovation

As world's largest folding bicycle manufacturer, the brand DAHON has built a distinguished reputation over 40 years for its technological prowess, innovative spirit, and commitment to product quality.

In his speech at the event, Dr. Hon stated, "As this new chapter unfolds, we will leverage this listing as an opportunity to seize trends, deepen our presence in the Chinese and International markets, and deliver sustainable returns to our investors."

Highlights of DAHON

1. Hot Subscription:

Public subscriptions were oversubscribed by more than 7558 times, reflecting strong investor enthusiasm. Multiple brokerages reported that DAHON TECH's IPO ranked among Hong Kong's "super subscription" listings, signaling high investor confidence.

2. Cornerstone Support: Staunch Support by four cornerstone investors

Investors including Allianz Global Investors Asia Pacific, Greater Bay Area Development Fund Management, Harvest, and VEKEN Hong Kong have collectively invested 127.6 million USD (approximately 989 million HKD), providing robust support for DAHON's long-term value growth.

3. Unified Efforts: Joint forces of employees building a strong foundation for listing.

With over 100 employee shareholders, DAHON has a committed workforce driving the company's long-term development. The successful listing marks the beginning of a new fast track for all DAHON personnel, with dividends exceeding 60 million HKD during the reporting period.

4. Resilient Growth: DAHON's performance shows strong growth.

DAHON folding bikes combine the speed of a road bike with the convenience of easy folding and portability.

In 2024, the company achieved a leap in development, with sales exceeding 229,000 units, a year-on-year increase of approximately 46%; revenue rose to about 450 million RMB, marking an approximately 50% increase; net profit also grew to approximately 52.3 million RMB.

From January to April 2025, the company achieved remarkable growth, with revenue surging 69.3% year-over-year to RMB 21.5 million, up from RMB 12.7 million during the same period in 2024.

5. Industry Leadership: A dual champion in the folding bicycle market.

According to 2024 data from China Insights Consultancy (CIC), DAHON holds a remarkable 26.3% retail volume and 36.5% retail value share in China's folding bicycle market, establishing itself as the undeniable dual champion.

6. Technological Innovation: Industry leader in patented technology

Since its inception, DAHON has focused on technology and user experience, with 135 effective patents, including 19 invention patents, making it the brand with the most patents in the folding bicycle industry.

These patented achievements not only demonstrate DAHON's technological strength but also serve as key factors that set the company apart in a highly competitive market.

7. Resilience and Growth: Patent protection fortifies brand influence.

With national emphasis on innovation and intellectual property protection, DAHON gained momentum.

By implementing the "DAHON-V" bike tech suite, DAHON enhances the efficiency of all bicycle categories, with its fastest folding bikes outperforming some high-end carbon road bikes, attracting multiple corporate partnerships.

As of April 30, 2025, DAHON has provided brand licensing to 16 companies and patented components to 18 industry peers, empowering the industry with cutting-edge innovation while driving mutual success.

8. Diverse Product Offerings: A rich product line and robust sales distribution network

As of April 30, 2025, the brand DAHON currently covers more than 70 models, continuously upgrading its products. The advent of DAHON's road bikes designed with the "DAHON-V" bike tech suite in 2024 signifies the brand's expansion beyond folding bikes, creating a comprehensive product matrix for various scenarios.

The company is also expanding into the electric-assisted bicycle and electric motorcycle markets, redefining travel boundaries with dual innovations of "folding + electric."

DAHON has established a comprehensive online and offline sales system, with 38 dealers and over 680 retail outlets in mainland China as of April 30, 2025. The e-commerce channel has seen a remarkable compound annual growth rate of 166.1% from 2022 to 2024, and products are now available in 28 countries and regions through 35 dealers.

9. Promising Future: Using capital as wings to chart the new course of green mobility

DAHON is embarking on a new chapter of "technology + brand + capital."

The company plans to allocate a significant portion of the raised funds for capacity expansion, research and development upgrades, and brand building. The newly established production base in Tianjin has commenced operations, utilizing regional cost advantages to increase entry-level product line capacity.

A new factory will be built near the Huizhou facility to integrate resources with long-term supportive supplier partners, establishing specialized profit centers for components, frame welding, painting, and assembly.

The new factory is expected to begin production in Q1 2027, with an annual capacity of 200,000 units.

As production increases, DAHON will maintain its commitment to R&D investment to enhance its research capabilities.

Market forecasts indicate that the size of China's folding bicycle market will grow from 1.8 billion RMB in 2024 to 4.6 billion RMB by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate of 21.2%. With capacity expansion and R&D upgrades, DAHON is poised to achieve breakthroughs in product innovation, supply capability, and technological leadership, showcasing clear strategic thinking and execution capabilities for future growth.

For overseas inquiries: DAHON TECH plans to use a portion of the raised funds to aggressively develop its overseas market. The company invites wholesalers, sales representatives, and large-scale agents in the industry to contact DAHON. For more details, please visit our official website [ www.dahon.com ].

For more information, please contact: marketing@dahon.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2768443/Dr_HON_David_Tak_Wei_Chairman_DAHON_TECH_rang_opening.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2768444/Dr_Hon_announced_a_chapter_defined_innovation_speech.jpg