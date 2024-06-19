Daewoong Presents Enavogliflozin's Phase 3 Pooled Analysis Results at 84th ADA Conference

ORLANDO, Fla., June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Daewoong Pharmaceutical (CEOs Chang-jae Lee and Seongsoo Park) announced that it will present the pooled analysis results of the Phase 3 clinical trials for Enavogliflozin at the 84th American Diabetes Association conference in Orlando, USA, from June 21 to 24. These results showcase Enavogliflozin's efficacy and safety in patients with mild renal impairment who struggle with blood glucose control.

Professor Lyu Young-sang from the Endocrinology and Metabolism Department at Chosun University Hospital will present the study, which includes the pooled analysis results of the Phase 3 clinical trial of Enavogliflozin combined with metformin. The findings highlight Enavogliflozin's superior blood glucose-lowering effects compared to dapagliflozin in type 2 diabetes patients with mild renal impairment. The presentation will cover Enavogliflozin's enhanced blood glucose control, increased urinary glucose excretion, and improved insulin resistance.

The study shows Enavogliflozin's superior blood glucose-lowering effects compared to dapagliflozin, with a significant reduction in glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c) levels. Over 24 weeks, Enavogliflozin reduced HbA1c by 0.94%, compared to 0.77% with dapagliflozin. Additional benefits include reduced fasting plasma glucose levels, increased urinary glucose excretion, and improved insulin resistance.

The ADA conference will attract over 12,000 professionals worldwide. Enavogliflozin, Korea's first SGLT-2 inhibitor developed by Daewoong, will be recognized for its innovation and effectiveness. CEO Chang-jae Lee stated, "Enavogliflozin is gaining attention as a potential replacement for dapagliflozin. This presentation will showcase its excellence to healthcare professionals globally."

Enavogliflozin stands out for its superior HbA1c reduction at a low dosage of 0.3mg, a high target blood glucose achievement rate (HbA1c < 7%) of approximately 70%, improvement in cardiovascular risk factors, and extensive clinical data on Korean patients.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the current beliefs and expectations of Daewoong Pharmaceutical's management. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) Regulatory and governmental approvals: The approval process for pharmaceutical products is subject to extensive regulations and may involve uncertainties and delays. Any failure to obtain necessary approvals or the occurrence of delays in the approval process could adversely affect Daewoong Pharmaceutical's business and results of operations; and (2) Clinical trials: The success of Daewoong Pharmaceutical's products depends on the results of clinical trials. The results of early clinical trials may not be indicative of the results of later-stage or larger-scale clinical trials.