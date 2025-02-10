Daewoong Pharmaceutical, a leading healthcare company in Korea, has launched its botulinum toxin product NABOTA in Saudi Arabia

SEOUL, South Korea and RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Daewoong Pharmaceutical (Co-CEOs Seongsoo Park and Chang-Jae Lee), a leading healthcare company in Korea, announced the official launch of its high-purity, high-quality botulinum toxin product, NABOTA, in Saudi Arabia.

Daewoong Pharmaceutical hosted a symposium to commemorate the official launch of its high-purity, high-quality botulinum toxin product, NABOTA on January 24 at the Fairmont Hotel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The launch follows a rigorous quality evaluation process conducted by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA). As recognized with approvals from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and Health Canada, Daewoong Pharmaceutical's botulinum toxin has demonstrated outstanding quality and safety. This milestone is expected to serve as a key gateway for Daewoong Pharmaceutical's expansion into the Middle Eastern market.

Leveraging NABOTA's superior quality and safety, Daewoong Pharmaceutical aims to meet the needs of patients in Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle Eastern region while expanding its market share. Daewoong Pharmaceutical's premium high-purity botulinum toxin, produced using the patented 'HI-PURE™ Technology' and advanced vacuum drying processes, received FDA approval in 2019, making it the first Asian-manufactured botulinum toxin to gain such recognition. NABOTA boasts a high-purity composition with over 98% of the 900kDa complex and ensures rapid and precise effect. Additionally, its drying process prevents the formation of ice nuclei, minimizing the formation of inactive toxins, which contributes to immunogenicity and ultimately, enhancing safety.

NABOTA shares the same molecular structure (900kDa) as AbbVie's Botox, which holds the largest market share in Saudi Arabia, and has demonstrated equivalent(non-inferior) efficacy, positioning NABOTA for smooth transition and accelerated market adoption in the region.

To commemorate the launch, Daewoong Pharmaceutical hosted a symposium on January 24 at the Fairmont Hotel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event gathered approximately 300 local healthcare professionals and featured Dr. Hassan Galadari, a key opinion leader in the region and dermatologist from the UAE. Dr. Galadari delivered a presentation titled 'CHANGE THE GAME Prabotulinum Toxin,' sharing global clinical results and treatment insights of NABOTA to local healthcare professionals.

"NABOTA has the same protein molecular structure as Botox, at 900kDa, and has proven its efficacy and safety through clinical trials and regulatory approvals in advanced markets," said Dr. Galadari. "It stands out for its precision, longevity, and high patient satisfaction."

Dr. Amr Abduljabbar, a Saudi Arabian dermatologist and symposium moderator, added, "This event allowed us to share valuable insights into NABOTA's advanced manufacturing process, superior quality, and global clinical data. I believe NABOTA will be a game-changer in Saudi Arabia, a key market within the Middle East and Africa botulinum toxin industry."

Jun-soo Yun, Head of the NABOTA Business Unit at Daewoong Pharmaceutical, stated, "NABOTA is Korea's most exported botulinum toxin product, owing to its high purity and quality. Daewoong Pharmaceutical's botulinum toxin products are currently approved in 69 countries and partnered in over 80 countries. Saudi Arabia is the largest market in the Middle East, and with this launch, Daewoong Pharmaceutical will further strengthen its presence in the Middle East and Africa."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2615174/Daewoong_Pharmaceutical_hosted_a_symposium_commemorate_official_launch_high_purity_high_quality.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1676530/5156405/Daewoong_Pharmaceuticals_Logo.jpg