D-Mannose Market is set to experience a value growth of over 4% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030 - Persistence Market Research

As such, the global d-Mannose market is set to experience a value growth of over 4% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030.

Key Takeaways from D-Mannose Market Study

The end use of d-mannose in dietary supplements accounts for the highest market value share, owing to increased consumption of dietary supplements as a convenient and effective solution for maintaining urinary tract health.

The capsule and tablet forms of d-mannose are expected to exhibit a significant value CAGR during the forecast period, attributable to higher dose of active ingredients offered by these and ease in consumption.

Channel polarization and innovative product launches are increasing the supply of d-mannose to consumers. Moreover, growing merger and acquisition activities by manufacturers in the d-mannose market for enhancing the product portfolio are expected to propel growth.

Online retail sales of d-mannose are expected to exhibit a high value CAGR of nearly 6% over the forecast period, globally, attributable to growing Internet penetration and quick seek out deals for choosing price- and quality-specific d-mannose.

The COVID-19 pandemic will have a low to moderate impact on the global d-mannose market landscape.

"Use of d-mannose in enhancing flavor profile and well as offering health benefits, along with being low in calories with texture improving characteristics, is anticipated to steer increased use in functional foods," says a Persistence Market Research Analyst.

Global D-Mannose Market: Competitive Landscape

Leading manufacturers in the global d-mannose market space are carrying out acquisitions to increase product offerings and expand their market presence.

In 2019, NOW Health Group, INC. acquired the SuperNutrition brand, which offers scientifically formulated high-potency. This acquisition enabled the company to increase its product portfolio of supplements, along with increasing its customer base.

In 2019, GNC Holdings Inc. formed a joint venture with a Hong Kong -based Chinese e-Commerce firm. This joint venture was formed to increase the brand presence of GNC Holdings Inc. in China's supplement market.

-based Chinese e-Commerce firm. This joint venture was formed to increase the brand presence of GNC Holdings Inc. in supplement market. In 2017, Nutraceutical International Corporation acquired e-Commerce brand Zhou Nutrition from Branson Books , LLC, for increasing the penetration of its supplements in the market.

Players such as Jarrow Formulas Inc. and Sweet Cures are focusing on driving revenue through extensive distribution of products, globally, with the help of a large number of distributors, and strengthening sales through different distribution channels

Explore More Valuable Insights on D-Mannose Market

Persistence Market Research, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global d-mannose market, presenting historical data (2015-2019) and estimation statistics for the period of 2020-2030. The study offers compelling insights on the d-mannose market based on form (powder and capsules & tablets), end use (functional food, dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, animal feed, and others), and distribution channel (business to business and business to consumer), across seven regions.

