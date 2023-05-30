D-Link Unveils AI-Powered AQUILA PRO AI M30 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System

TAIPEI, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Link Corporation today announced the launch of its new AQUILA PRO AI M30 AX3000 dual-band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 system. This cutting-edge, MIT (Made in Taiwan) quality-assured mesh router is engineered to address the three most common pain points of Wi-Fi users: coverage, speed, and reliability. Featuring a built-in AI algorithm, the AQUILA PRO AI M30 is set to revolutionize the home networking experience.

Drawing inspiration from the Aquila constellation and the flying eagle, the M30's design concept is a unique evolution of D-Link's EAGLE PRO AI. The AQUILA PRO AI M30 boasts an elegant, wall-mountable design to seamlessly blend with any decor, and its five upgraded internal antennas provide wider coverage, making the M30 an ideal centerpiece for your connected home. Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice control, users can effortlessly manage their smart home. The AQUILA PRO AI M30 masterfully combines aesthetics and functionality, providing a hassle-free Wi-Fi solution that delivers seamless connectivity, lightning-fast speed, and unmatched reliability for your home network.

Unparalleled Wi-Fi Coverage

The AQUILA PRO AI M30 mesh Wi-Fi system uses a special antenna array design to extend a stronger Wi-Fi signal, boosting spherical coverage and eliminating dead zones. The 3-pack M30 mesh Wi-Fi system covers up to 7,200 square feet, delivering seamless Wi-Fi connectivity for more devices throughout your home.

Blazing-Fast Speed

Powered by Wi-Fi 6 technology, the AQUILA PRO AI M30 delivers extreme speeds of up to 3 Gbps, supporting 160 MHz bandwidth, one Gigabit Internet WAN port, and four Gigabit LAN ports for wired devices such as smart TVs, gaming consoles, and PCs. The M30 ensures ultra-fast Wi-Fi connections, even when the entire family is online.

Rock-Solid Reliability

The AQUILA PRO AI M30 employs innovative AI technology, including AI Wi-Fi Optimizer, AI Mesh Optimizer, and AI Traffic Optimizer, to ensure superior Wi-Fi performance for all your devices. AI Wi-Fi Optimizer selects the optimal channel for minimal interference, while AI Mesh Optimizer provides fast and reliable network coverage using auto path selection and self-healing capabilities. AI Traffic Optimizer guarantees uninterrupted 4K/8K video streaming and video calling with AI-based QoS technology, ensuring a seamless and uninterrupted experience.

Trusted Security

The AQUILA PRO AI M30 complies with the latest WPA3 encryption and IEC 62443-4-1 standards, safeguarding your network against unauthorized access. It also offers parental controls and separate guest networks to ensure the security of all home Wi-Fi devices.

Easy Setup and Management

Effortlessly set up your Wi-Fi network and manage it with the intuitive AQUILA PRO AI App. The AI Assistant monitors network performance and provides weekly reports, even when you are away from home, making it a hassle-free and convenient experience.

Go Green

As part of "D-Link Green," the AQUILA PRO AI M30 adheres to green design principles. The chassis is made from 60% post-consumer recycled (PCR) material, promoting environmental sustainability. The packaging uses 99% natural plant-based Mineral Oil Free (MOF) ink, and the gift box design reduces printing ink usage by over 55%. The M30 also leverages Wi-Fi 6 Target Wake Time (TWT) feature to reduce power consumption and offers a health mode that automatically turns off the router during the night, ensuring energy efficiency.

Product Availability

The AQUILA PRO AI M30 Mesh Wi-Fi system will be available initially in Taiwan in the beginning of June at dlinktw.com.tw and selected retailers. Global availability will be end of June.

For more information about M30, please visit www.dlink.com/en/products/m30-ax3000-mesh-router

For more information about AQUILA PRO AI, please visit https://www.dlink.com/en/consumer/products/home-networking/whole-home-wifi-systems/aquila-pro-ai

About D-Link

D-Link is a global leader in designing and developing networking and connectivity products and total solutions for consumers, small businesses, medium to large-sized enterprises, and service providers. From relatively modest beginnings in Taiwan, the company has grown into an award-winning global brand in 44 countries. Find out more about D-Link at www.dlink.com

