D-Link Secures Three Red Dot Awards for Outstanding Product Design

D-Link unmanaged switch and two mydlink cameras win the Red Dot Award 2021

TAIPEI, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Link Corporation today revealed that their DMS-106XT Multi Gigabit Unmanaged Switch, DCS-8635LH 2K QHD Pan & Zoom Outdoor Wi-Fi Camera, and DCS-8526LH Full HD Pan & Tilt Pro Wi-Fi Camera received the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2021. The DMS-106XT is D-Link's latest unmanaged switch with five 2.5G Ethernet ports for uninterrupted, efficient connectivity, as well as one 10G Ethernet port for uplink or NAS connection. Its Smart Turbo Mode delivers Quality of Service and port-based priority for simultaneous multi-media services such as gaming and 4K streaming with just one click. The DCS-8635LH is an IP65 weather-resistant camera with 2K QHD resolution and 360-degree coverage with its motorized pan feature. AI-based features such as person detection, vehicle detection, and auto-person tracking ensure precise surveillance and protection of the home. D-Link's DCS-8526LH is a surveillance camera with 360-degree views in true full HD quality and advanced features such as pan and tilt technology, edge-based person detection, auto-tracking motion, and panoramic viewing. The camera is also a 2021 Taiwan Excellence Award and 2020 iF Design Award winner.

"D-Link is honored and grateful to receive three product design awards this year from the internationally renowned Red Dot Award," expressed Mark Chen, President of D-Link. "This recognition further motivates us to continue producing products of the highest quality and innovation."



For more information, visit https://www.dlink.com/.

