D-Link Launches EAGLE PRO AI Series at D-Link 2021 Q3 Product Launch

D-Link discusses networking industry impacts, product development strategies, and new AI Series at product launch conference

TAIPEI, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Link Corporation today announced their latest EAGLE PRO AI product series at the D-Link Product Launch Conference. D-Link President Mark Chen began by discussing the impacts of the pandemic on the networking industry. The pandemic has accelerated the digital transformation of the home as more people are working, playing, and learning at home and demanding better network experiences. D-Link's latest solutions support the post-COVID lifestyle by providing the intelligent, powerful network communications for bandwidth-heavy applications in device-dense homes. During the conference, D-Link also emphasized their three product development strategies for producing innovations that enable the current digital transformation. By developing products with AI Technology that can recognize network problems and adapt accordingly, D-Link optimizes the performance of home networks. D-Link Green is their eco-friendly approach to their packaging objectives in order to ensure their corporate responsibility goals are met. D-Link is also committed to building a fully vertically-integrated ecosystem of network communication equipment with the Made In Taiwan (MIT) quality assurance.

"We have dedicated our efforts to creating the world's most advanced series of routers, range extenders, and mesh devices, all powered by Wi-Fi 6 and AI Technology," said Mark Chen, President of D-Link. "This revolutionary Wi-Fi series ensures everyone in the family stays connected online, at all times, no matter what they're doing. Perfect for the modern smart home, with lots of connected devices."

D-Link's new EAGLE PRO AI Series features a comprehensive range of routers to fulfill everyone's needs for home Wi-Fi and 4G Wi-Fi. Equipped with Wi-Fi 6 Technology, the R15 AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 Smart Router, M15 AX1500 Mesh Router, and E15 AX1500 Mesh Range Extender deliver up to four times more capacity and 40% throughput increase than Wi-Fi 5. Wi-Fi 6 enables uninterrupted, high-quality online experiences for today's generation of users who demand simultaneous connection of multiple devices at home. The R03, R04, and R12 Wi-Fi AI Routers are entry-level devices for emerging markets that provide the latest WPA3 security encryption for more secure connectivity. The EAGLE PRO AI series also includes 4G AI Routers G415 and G416, as well as entry-level models G403 and G412, all with two built-in external LTE antennas. Additionally, the G416 utilizes Carrier Aggregation Technology to boost data speeds up to 300 Mbps. Carrier Aggregation provides the foundation for deploying 4G and 5G networks, with the capability to combine several frequency bands for higher peak rates and increased cell coverage.

Designed with built-in EAGLE PRO AI capabilities, the series routers analyze traffic and optimize the home network through the AI Engine. The AI Wi-Fi Optimizer continuously scans and monitors the network to keep users connected to the best Wi-Fi channel. The AI Mesh Optimizer is D-Link's unique AI-enhanced Beamforming Technology that delivers more powerful, reliable Wi-Fi throughout the entire home. The AI Traffic Optimizer automatically prioritizes and allocates bandwidth to different applications and provides users with feedback of which devices are causing congestion. The AI Assistant aggregates actionable information to keep users updated on the network quality, and AI Parental Control allows more customization and flexibility for parents to manage their kids' online activities. The EAGLE PRO AI App features an embedded SpeedTest for checking Internet speed, Health Mode for scheduling sleep schedules, and support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant Voice Control.

The EAGLE PRO AI series is a first of its kind Wi-Fi solution that empowers users to embrace the new stay-at-home culture and reimagine the home Wi-Fi experience. Whether for video conferencing, HD streaming, or high-quality gaming, D-Link's EAGLE PRO AI series provides faster, more secure, and more reliable connectivity for infinite possibilities.

For more information, please visit the D-Link Product Launch event website.

For over 35 years, D-Link has been committed to building high-quality, user-friendly, and environmentally sustainable networking solutions to connect products and people around the globe.

