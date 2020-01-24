D-Link Introduces Wi-Fi CERTIFIED EasyMesh(TM) System COVR-1102

The AC1200 Dual Band Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System Provides a Seamless Network with High Performance and More Coverage

TAIPEI, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Link today announced the new COVR-1102 AC1200 Dual Band Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System, one of the world's first Wi-Fi CERTIFIED EasyMesh™ lifestyle mesh systems. The industry-standard mesh networking technology allows for device flexibility and ease of use, as users can easily add additional units for more coverage. Performance is maximized with the network's self-organizing and self-optimizing capabilities. The COVR-1102 is fast enough to support multiple devices performing data-intensive tasks like simultaneous HD streaming. It is also adaptable to different housing sizes and configurations, covering up to 3,500 square feet/ 325 square meters with seamless Wi-Fi, with the option of using a wired Ethernet backhaul connection for even more flexibility in deployment. Setup is easy with the free D-Link Wi-Fi App, and Wi-Fi CERTIFIED EasyMesh enables automatic synchronization of network settings across all the Covr Points in the network. COVR-1102 also supports WPA3, which brings the latest standard for wireless encryption to individual users.

Additional Features of the COVR-1102:

One Seamless Network: there is one wireless network name and password for the entire home

Smart Steering: automatically directs device to optimum wireless band, reducing buffering and lag

Smart Roaming: automatically connects to the Covr Point with the strongest signal so that users can move freely throughout the house

Voice Assistant Compatibility: Control the router's functionality by using voice commands with Alexa or the Google Assistant

Availability

The COVR-1102 is currently available for purchase from D-Link resellers and distributors.

