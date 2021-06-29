D-Link Enhances On-Premise Security and Network Management with Nuclias Connect Hub Plus

Centralized network management solution Nuclias Connect is ideal for SMBs that value robust security and scalability

TAIPEI, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Link, a global leader in networking technologies, has unveiled the latest additions to its Nuclias Connect network management portfolio at Mobile World Congress, including the newest DNH-200 Nuclias Connect Hub Plus that is specifically engineered to improve business productivity and operations. Businesses increasingly demand on-premise networks that are customizable and enable easy, enhanced control. D-Link's Nuclias Connect solutions are perfect for SMBs with in-house IT of medium skills and knowledge to leverage existing resources. Nuclias Connect is also available as a free-to-download software that offers license-free centralized management of up to 1,000 access points. Organizations with remote branch offices can centrally manage their surveillance network with the DNH-200 that works seamlessly with D-Link's latest Nuclias Connect compatible Wi-Fi 6 Access Points and H.265 high resolution indoor and outdoor surveillance cameras.

The DNH-200 offers network management and video recording of up to 50 access points and 20 surveillance cameras. With a built-in controller software and network video recorder, the DNH-200 allows for real-time viewing and recording from up to 20 cameras simultaneously and playback of recorded videos in 1080p Full HD resolution. H.265 video compression improves coding efficiency and lowers storage and transmission costs. The DNH-200 also supports up to 5TB of camera footage storage, and network security is prioritized as sensitive data is kept on site. Additional features include multi-site management with device pre-configuration and advanced analytics for identifying problems and improving connections. Setup and management are quick and simple with the Nuclias Connect smart phone app and Nuclias Protect app.

