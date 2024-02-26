D-ID Announces General Availability of Agents - Real-Time Conversational AI Avatars with RAG Technology

D-ID Agents can hear, think, and speak in real-time, enabling businesses of all sizes to provide consumers with the lifelike customer experience and service they demand

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- D-ID , the leading platform for the generation of digital humans, today announced the general availability of D-ID Agents – highly customized, autonomous AI avatars that can take verbal commands from users and respond in multiple languages, using facial expressions and hand gestures. Companies can seamlessly integrate D-ID Agents into their digital platforms, enhancing customer experience and marketing with human-like interactions.

D-ID Agents address the growing demand for more natural digital interactions, aligning with predictions that a significant portion of digital communications will soon be avatar-supported. Natural User Interface (NUI) powers D-ID Agents and enables the avatars to engage in a conversation with a user, creating a sense of mutual understanding, emotional connection, and trust.

D-ID Agents also harness Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) technology, enabling them to comprehend the users' environment and respond to them accurately, intelligently, and swiftly with over 90% accuracy delivered in under two seconds. D-ID's RAG technology transcends the limitations of traditional language models, providing up-to-date and refined information. The use of RAG offers a major advancement in the development of conversational AI, thus combining the best of chatbots and AI assistants and parcelling them together in an engaging humanlike form.

"Making D-ID Agents widely available is a leap forward in our mission to bridge the communications gap between humans and rapidly advancing technologies," said Gil Perry, CEO and Co-founder of D-ID. "As LLMs (large language models) become increasingly critical for enterprises, we understood that the natural progression was to move from text-based interactions to audio and video. So, our platform is not just about enhancing digital interactions; it's about transforming them into meaningful conversations, fostering trust and understanding between businesses and their customers."

The transition to general availability brings enhanced functionalities including advanced API options for enterprise-level customization and increased flexibility and the ability for all users to create a D-ID Agent through the Creative Reality™ Studio at no cost (for a limited time), with a limit of one active embedded Agent per account. Pro+ plans will now include voice cloning capabilities, allowing users to create personalized Agent voices directly within the platform.

"The overwhelming interest in Agents during our beta phase demonstrates that businesses are ready for a new way to provide online customer service that goes beyond the standard chatbot," said Eliran Kuta, CTO and Co-founder of D-ID. "Today's digital interactions must be seamless, intuitive, and lifelike and Agents enables businesses to offer just that."

The general release of D-ID Agents includes several key updates and improvements based on feedback from the beta phase. These enhancements focus on increasing accessibility, end-user analytics for business intelligence, and expanding the platform's language support to ensure a more inclusive and versatile user experience. Additionally, D-ID Agents can now be embedded and shared.

For more information on D-ID's Agents and to experience the future of human-computer interaction, watch this video , or have a conversation with an Agent about D-ID's products, history, and vision at www.d-id.com/agents/. As part of the general availability, D-ID is offering all users 200 free sessions.

D-ID will be attending MWC Barcelona from February 26th-29th and will be demoing D-ID Agents at their booth located at Hall 5, Stand 5E61.

About D-ID:

D-ID specializes in the advancement of user interfaces via its proprietary Natural User Interface (NUI). Founded in 2017 and supported by tier 1 VCs, D-ID is revolutionizing content creation and digital interaction by converting text, audio, and images into lifelike Digital People. Serving a diverse clientele, from sales and marketing and customer experience platforms to Fortune 500 companies, D-ID combines expertise in facial synthesis and deep learning to deliver interactive AI experiences at scale. For more information, visit www.d-id.com .

